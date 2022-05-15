Los mejores podcast de Spotify Estados Unidos para escuchar este día

Los podcast son productos de audio que están al alcance a través de archivos o plataformas por streaming, como es el caso de Spotify y una de sus grandes ventajas es que el usuario puede escucharlo cuando lo desee y cuantas veces quiera.

Así como en el nuevo milenio las personas pueden estar al tanto de las noticias de su país al tener aplicaciones de medios de comunicación o ver los catálogos de películas desde el celular, también pueden disfrutar de escuchar noticias, historias, relatos, entrevistas, entre otras a través de sus dispositivos móviles sin necesidad de estar pegado a su pantalla y con la posibilidad de hacer otras tareas simultáneamente.

Para no perder más tiempo tratando de decidir qué podcast escuchar, acá traemos un listado de las producciones de audio más populares del momento a través de Spotify.

1. Batman Unburied

Explore in more languages. A serial killer known as The Harvester terrorizes Gotham City, but Batman is not coming to the rescue. In fact, Bruce Wayne has no memory of being the Caped Crusader at all. Instead, Bruce is a forensic pathologist, performing the autopsy on the latest victim when he’s attacked by the killer himself. As Bruce’s obsession with the Harvester consumes him, Dr. Thomas Wayne, head of Gotham City Hospital, orders his son to take medical leave and seek treatment from an unusual psychologist, Dr. Hunter. With Batman missing in action, Detective Barbara Gordon is left with no other choice but to seek help from Gotham’s second smartest detective: The Riddler. Batman Unburied is created by David S. Goyer and stars Winston Duke, Hasan Minhaj, and Gina Rodriguez. Batman Unburied was produced by Phantom Four & Wolf at the Door in association with Blue Ribbon Content and DC for Spotify.New Episodes every Tuesday.

2. The Joe Rogan Experience

The official podcast of comedian Joe Rogan. Follow The Joe Rogan Clips show page for some of the best moments from the episodes.

3. MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & Mysterious Stories

The Strange, Dark and Mysterious delivered in podcast format.

4. Crime Junkie

If you can never get enough true crime.. Congratulations, you’ve found your people.

5. Morbid: A True Crime Podcast

It’s a lighthearted nightmare in here, weirdos! Morbid is a true crime, creepy history and all things spooky podcast hosted by an autopsy technician and a hairstylist. Join us for a heavy dose of research with a dash of comedy thrown in for flavor.

6. Huberman Lab

The Huberman Lab Podcast discusses neuroscience: how our brain and its connections with the organs of our body control our perceptions, our behaviors, and our health. We also discuss existing and emerging tools for measuring and changing how our nervous system works. Dr. Andrew Huberman is a tenured Professor of Neurobiology and Ophthalmology at Stanford School of Medicine. His laboratory studies neural regeneration, neuroplasticity, and brain states such as stress, focus, fear, and optimal performance. For more than 20 years, Dr. Huberman has consistently published original research findings and review articles in top-level peer-reviewed journals, including Nature, Science, Cell, Neuron, and Current Biology. He is a regular member of several National Institutes of Health review panels and a Fellow of the McKnight Foundation and the Pew Charitable Trusts. Dr. Huberman regularly consults for technology development companies, professional athletic organizations, and various units of U.S. and Canadian Special Operations.

7. Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain

Emma prefers to share her thoughts with a microphone rather than a physical human being, so thank god she has a podcast. Recorded from the comfort of her bed, Emma talks at length about whatever is on her mind every week. Anything really does go on this podcast. Sometimes philosophy, sometimes a random story from 10 years ago, sometimes advice, and sometimes nothing at all. You never know what you are going to get, but that’s what keeps it interesting. New episodes every Thursday.

8. True Crime with Kendall Rae

Kendall Rae is a true-crime content creator on YouTube who has used her platform to spread awareness for victims and their families. Now she is bringing episodes of her YouTube true-crime series to podcast format, to hopefully create even more awareness around the cases she covers. Kendall's approach to true-crime content is empathetic and always approached with victims in mind first. Join Kendall in her journey to spread awareness and bring justice to those who need it most!

9. ANMA

Rooster Teeth started almost 20 years ago and two of its creators want to get together every week to talk about their journeys, reminisce, and lament the Austin Texas that used to be. Gustavo Sorola & Geoff Ramsey, two of the masterminds behind hits like Red vs Blue & Achievement Hunter, monetize their conversations for your benefit.

10. Murder, Mystery & Makeup

Bailey Sarian, a professional makeup artist and true crime aficionado, is now bringing episodes of her YouTube series “Murder, Mystery & Makeup” to podcast! Covering anything from cannibals to cover-ups. Join us on this journey. It’ll be fun, we promise. Idk. lol.

*Algunos títulos podrían no tener descripción porque la plataforma no la proporciona.

¿Qué es un podcast?

Un podcast es un producto de audio que tiene una periodicidad definida y puede estar integrado por varios episodios, si bien tiene sus orígenes en la radio, hoy día quienes gustan de este formato pueden encontrarlo en páginas de internet o plataformas de streaming como Spotify.

Aunque los podcast iniciaron como una discusión entre varios participantes sobre un tema en específico, con el paso del tiempo las formas de hacerlos se han ido diversificando y ahora puede estar una persona hablando o un grupo, asimismo, no sólo se usan como espacio para intercambiar puntos de vista, sino también abarcan géneros de entrevista como el podcast #EnCasaDeMara en donde hace preguntas a diversos personajes como Edy Smol, o ficción, como sucede con la historia de suspenso del podcast chileno Caso 63, o tratan temas de ciencia, política, periodismo, bienestar, entre otros.

La palabra “podcast” fue usada por primera vez el 12 de febrero de 2004 por el periodista Ben Hammersley de The Guardian en un artículo en el que hablaba de lo viable que era económicamente el hacer un programa de radio en línea y acceder a ellos cuando los usuarios quieran.

Aunque hay diversos debates sobre cuándo surgió el primer podcast en la historia, son varios los expertos que han señalado que la idea estaba clara desde la creación del fonógrafo de Thomas Alva Edison en 1870, cuando los intelectuales de la época como Philip Hubert, Octave Uzanne o Edward Bellamy pronosticaron que la gente acabría “leyendo con los ojos cerrados” los libros, periódicos y revistas y hasta las mamás dejarían de quedarse roncan contando cuentos a los niños antes de ir a dormir.

El auge de Spotify

Fundada en 2006, la compañía de origen sueco comenzó de manera formal sus actividades por Europa el 7 de octubre de 2008 y poco a poco ha ido teniendo presencia en todo el mundo, estando actualmente en 187 países con un catálogo de más de siete millones de artistas.

Hoy día la plataforma por streaming tiene convenios con las discográficas Universal Music, Sony Music, EMI Music, Hollywood Records, Interscope Records, Warner Music, entre otras.

En materia de podcast, Spotify anunció en noviembre de 2020 la compra y adquisición de la plataforma publicitaria y de podcast Megaphone por 235 millones de dólares, lo que sirvió para la monetización de audios.

De acuerdo con las cifras publicadas por Spotify, en el año 2019 contaba con 217 millones de suscriptores, mismos que en 2020 aumentaron a 345 millones y que en el 2021, pese a la pandemia, alcanzaron los 365 millones de suscriptores, de los cuales cerca del 50% son clientes de pago.

Como modelo, Spotify ha planteado pagar a los artistas de su catálogo un precio fijo por canción o álbum vendido y da regalías según la cantidad de reproducciones de artistas en proporción al total de canciones transmitidas, a diferencia de sus competidores, que pagan por ventas físicas o descargas.

Además, el 70% de sus ingresos totales van a los titulares de los derechos de autor, en su mayoría los sellos discográficos, quienes luego pagan a los artistas en función a sus contratos individuales.

Cabe apuntar que actualmente cualquier persona puede disfrutar del servicio gratuito de Spotify, siempre y cuando estés dispuesto a aguantar anuncios y con restricciones como no poder saltar algunas canciones.

