AMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIAECONÓMICOTELESHOWDEPORTESCULTURA
Domingo 15 de Mayo de 2022
Últimas noticiasTendenciasCómo llegué hasta aquíCoronavirusEstadísticas de la pandemiaESPN Newsletters
Noticias

Estos podcast encabezan la lista de los más escuchados en Apple Estados Unidos

Estos podcast de Apple han logrado mantenerse en el gusto del público estadounidense

15 de Mayo de 2022

Los podcast son productos de audio que están al alcance a través de archivos o plataformas por streaming, como es el caso de Apple y una de sus grandes ventajas es que el usuario puede escucharlo cuando lo desee y cuantas veces quiera.

Así como en el nuevo milenio las personas pueden estar al tanto de las noticias de su país al tener aplicaciones de medios de comunicación o ver los catálogos de películas desde el celular, también pueden disfrutar de escuchar noticias, historias, relatos, entrevistas, entre otras a través de sus dispositivos móviles sin necesidad de estar pegado a su pantalla y con la posibilidad de hacer otras tareas simultáneamente.

Para no perder más tiempo tratando de decidir qué podcast escuchar, acá traemos un listado de las producciones de audio más populares del momento a través de Apple.

1. CounterClock

In order to tell the story of a crime, you have to turn back time. Every season, Investigative journalist Delia D'Ambra digs deep into a mind-bending mystery with the hopes of reigniting interest in a decades old homicide case.

2. Betrayal

This is a story of a real-life fairytale gone horribly wrong. It’s a cautionary tale about a marriage so filled with betrayal and deceit, that many people are still recovering from its path of destruction. This is the story of Jenifer Faison. After 20 years apart, Jenifer reconnected with her college sweetheart, Spencer Herron. He was a two-time Teacher of the Year and Jen was convinced she married the perfect husband. On June 1, 2018, that all changed. Jenifer came home to find Spencer holding a search warrant. He had sexually assaulted one of his students. In the days that followed..

3. Morbid: A True Crime Podcast

It’s a lighthearted nightmare in here, weirdos! Morbid is a true crime, creepy history and all things spooky podcast hosted by an autopsy technician and a hairstylist. Join us for a heavy dose of research with a dash of comedy thrown in for flavor.

4. Crime Junkie

If you can never get enough true crime.. Congratulations, you’ve found your people.

5. Dateline NBC

Current and classic episodes, featuring compelling true-crime mysteries, powerful documentaries and in-depth investigations.

6. Up and Vanished

Host Payne Lindsey returns with season 3 to investigate the North West Montana disappearance of Ashley Loring HeavyRunner, an indigenous woman who went missing from the Blackfeet Nation Indian Reservation in 2017. Up and Vanished is a true crime series that investigates mysterious cold case disappearances. Season 1 covered the disappearance of Georgia high school teacher Tara Grinstead, resulting in 2 arrests, and season 2 focused on the disappearance of young mother Kristal Reisinger from a remote mountain town in Colorado, a case that has since been reopened.

7. The Daily

This is what the news should sound like. The biggest stories of our time, told by the best journalists in the world. Hosted by Michael Barbaro. Twenty minutes a day, five days a week, ready by 6 a.m.

8. SmartLess

New episodes come out every Monday for free, with 1-week early access when you join Amazon Music or 1-week early and ad-free for Wondery+ subscribers"SmartLess" with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, & Will Arnett is a podcast that connects and unites people from all walks of life to learn about shared experiences through thoughtful dialogue and organic hilarity. A nice surprise: in each episode of SmartLess, one of the hosts reveals his mystery guest to the other two. What ensues is a genuinely improvised and authentic conversation filled with laughter and..

9. The Ben Shapiro Show

Tired of the lies? Tired of the spin? Are you ready to hear the hard-hitting truth in comprehensive, conservative, principled fashion? The Ben Shapiro Show brings you all the news you need to know in the most fast moving daily program in America. Ben brutally breaks down the culture and never gives an inch! Monday thru Friday.

10. Sympathy Pains

Hosted by Laura Beil (Dr. Death, Bad Batch), Sympathy Pains is a six-part series from Neon Hum Media and iHeartRadio. For 20 years, Sarah Delashmit told people around her that she had cancer, muscular dystrophy, and other illnesses. She used a wheelchair and posted selfies from a hospital bed. She told friends and coworkers she was trapped in abusive relationships, or that she was the mother of children who had died. It was all a con. Sympathy was both her great need and her powerful weapon. But unlike most scams, she didn’t want people’s money. She was after something far more..


*Algunas descripciones podrían no estar disponibles porque la plataforma no las proporciona.

Apple en el streaming

Apple Inc. es una empresa estadounidense que produce equipos electrónicos, software y también proporciona servicios de audio y video a través de sus diversas plataformas por streaming.

Se trata de una compañía que ha sido considerada en diversos años como una de las más llamativas y valiosas en el mundo. Según The Wall Street Journal, en agosto de 2018 Apple se convirtió en la primera forma en lograr una capitalización por encima de los 2 billones de dólares; este año ha rebasado la cifra de los 3 billones de dólares.

De entre sus programas destaca Apple Music, que cuenta con la función de permitir a sus usuarios acceder a música y podcast.

A través de su servicio, los usuarios de “la manzanita” pueden acceder a más de 90 millones de canciones, más de 30 mil playlist y diversos podcast. Al igual que sus similares, permite descargar las canciones y escucharlas sin conexión.

En cuanto al servicio de iTunes para ver series y películas, los usuarios pueden conocer en tiempo real los contenidos y recomendaciones no sólo de la misma plataforma, sino también de canales o servicios que ofrece, los cuales pueden ser disfrutados en tiempo real o bien ser descargados y disfrutarlos sin conexión a internet.

Entre los títulos que ofrece la compañía está Acapulco, producida por el mexicano Eugenio Derbez; Slow Horses, en donde aparece el actor Gary Oldman; dramas coreanos como Pachinko; series como El Show de Snoopy, entre otros.

SEGUIR LEYENDO:

Más noticias

Más sobre streaming

Más sobre Apple

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

NarrativanoticiasEstados UnidosRanking Apple EEUUApple PodcastTop10StreamingAppleque puedo escucharEEUU

Últimas Noticias

Novak Djokovic superó a Stefanos Tsitsipas, ganó el Masters 1000 de Roma y sumó su primer título de la temporada

El serbio se impuso con autoridad en la final del torneo italiano al sellar un 6-0, 7-6 (5) a su favor. En el dobles, el Peque Schwarztman, en pareja con el estadounidense John Isner, perdió ante la dupla compuesta por Nikola Mektic y Mate Pavic

La dictadura cubana aprobó un nuevo Código Penal que sanciona con cárcel a quienes insulten a funcionarios públicos

La nueva norma también prohíbe el financiamiento externo de los medios. “Busca terminar con el activismo político y el pediodismo independiente”, denunciaron activistas y expertos

Donald tiene Parkinson y decidió hacerlo público en una carta: “Lo quiero vencer, pero el mal no cede y no se da por vencido”

A través de una sentida publicación que realizó en Facebook, el músico relató todo lo que sufre, su lucha por vencer la enfermedad y su deseo por volver a los escenarios

Suiza aprobó en referéndum una “tasa Netflix” del 4 % para las plataformas de streaming

Con la victoria del sí, el país se une a otros que ya han dictado con anterioridad sus propias “tasas Netflix”, algunos con porcentajes considerablemente mayores al 4 % fijado hoy en Suiza, caso de Francia (26 %) o Italia (20 %)

Países Bajos, el país donde los criminales de guerra son juzgados en tribunales extranjeros

La jurisdicción universal permitió el pasado abril a un tribunal neerlandés sentenciar a 12 años de prisión a un hombre acusado de cometer crímenes de guerra cuando dirigía en los años ochenta una importante cárcel al este de Kabul
 MAS NOTICIAS
TE PUEDE INTERESAR

Las perlitas de Mónaco: la reacción de Verstappen al recibir una ofrenda de la Fundación Fangio y el choque de Leclerc con una Ferrari de Niki Lauda

F1 Histórica en Mónaco 1920

Qué piensa sobre el fin de la pandemia la primera científica de América Latina que hizo una vacuna contra el COVID-19

María Elena Bottazzi

El reality Perdidos en la Tribu, en primera persona: un mes en el África profunda y el amor con un joven Hamer

La familia Moreno en Perdidos en la Tribu 1920

100 comandos de voz para usar en el nuevo asistente de Google

Ok Google

Polémica: Europa avanza contra los motores de combustión interna y descarta los combustibles electrónicos

Prohibición de combustibles fosiles

La increíble historia del médico que inseminó en secreto a más de 90 mujeres, dejó un centenar de hijos biológicos y llegó a Netflix

Nuestro padre

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

100 comandos de voz para usar en el nuevo asistente de Google

100 comandos de voz para usar en el nuevo asistente de Google

Anfibia celebró su décimo aniversario en la Ciudad Cultural Konex

¿Es obligatorio, es confidencial, es feriado?: 22 dudas sobre el Censo 2022

Ganancias: Economía precisó que adelantará a mayo o junio el aumento del mínimo no imponible, como pidió Massa

La doctora Marta Cohen en la Feria del Libro: “La pandemia no terminó, los brotes van a seguir ocurriendo”

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Golpe al narcotráfico: incautan más de 1,8 toneladas de cocaína en el Caribe colombiano

Golpe al narcotráfico: incautan más de 1,8 toneladas de cocaína en el Caribe colombiano

En qué consiste la fobia que aqueja a Stephen King

Óscar Ibáñez ensalzó a Pedro Gallese en la selección peruana: “Tiene un lugar ganado en la historia”

Los memes más divertidos del Día del Maestro: desde “el Peters” hasta políticos de antaño

Choque entre civiles armados y militares dejó un saldo de dos muertos en Mazamitla

TELESHOW

Donald tiene Parkinson y decidió hacerlo público en una carta: “Lo quiero vencer, pero el mal no cede y no se da por vencido”

Donald tiene Parkinson y decidió hacerlo público en una carta: “Lo quiero vencer, pero el mal no cede y no se da por vencido”

Backstreet Boys mostró su ADN, Gwen Stefani cautivó a fans y Sebastian Yatra quedó sin ropa en Tecate Emblema 2022

Benjamín Vicuña recordó a su hija Blanca con un conmovedor video y mensaje en el día que hubiese cumplido 16 años

Los mejores memes del primer festival Tecate Emblema en CDMX: nostalgia noventera y millenial

Quiénes fueron los ex integrantes de RBD que felicitaron a Anahí por su cumpleaños 39

DEPORTES

Novak Djokovic superó a Stefanos Tsitsipas, ganó el Masters 1000 de Roma y sumó su primer título de la temporada

Novak Djokovic superó a Stefanos Tsitsipas, ganó el Masters 1000 de Roma y sumó su primer título de la temporada

Las perlitas de Mónaco: la reacción de Verstappen al recibir una ofrenda de la Fundación Fangio y el choque de Leclerc con una Ferrari de Niki Lauda

Un gol en contra y un penal errado sobre el final: el vertiginoso empate que rescató Manchester City ante West Ham

La frase del padre de Lionel Messi que ilusiona al FC Barcelona con el regreso de su máximo ídolo

Los conmovedores mensajes de los amigos de Maxi Rolón en Barcelona tras el trágico accidente