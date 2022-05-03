Top 10 de los podcast favoritos hoy de Apple Estados Unidos

Considerado como uno de los formatos digitales más “íntimos”, los podcast han ganado fama y se han posicionado entre el gusto del público estadounidense a raíz de la llegada de plataformas por streaming en el nuevo milenio como es el caso de Apple.

Su boom fue significativo desde que surgió la pandemia de coronavirus en 2020, que obligó a la mayoría de las personas a permanecer en el confinamiento, quienes a su vez empezaron a experimentar formatos y canales diversos para informarse y entretenerse.

Los podcast son productos de audio que están disponiblesa través de archivos o plataformas por streaming y una de sus grandes ventajas es que el usuario puede escucharlo cuando lo desee y cuantas veces quiera.

Sin embargo, el podcast no es algo nuevo, sino que se trata de un producto que gozó de amplia popularidad a principios del siglo XXI, pero que luego quedó relegado por la llegada de los discos compactos, ipods, entre otros.

No obstante, su fácil acceso, los amplios géneros y sus diversas narrativas han facilitado su nuevo apogeo y muchas empresas han comenzado a apostar nuevamente por ellas para llegar a más usuarios.

Actualmente este tipo de producciones han sido bien recibidas en Estados Unidos y prueba de ello son estos 10 podcast que están en boca de todos.

1. Crime Junkie

If you can never get enough true crime.. Congratulations, you’ve found your people.

2. Sympathy Pains

Hosted by Laura Beil (Dr. Death, Bad Batch), Sympathy Pains is a six-part series from Neon Hum Media and iHeartRadio. For 20 years, Sarah Delashmit told people around her that she had cancer, muscular dystrophy, and other illnesses. She used a wheelchair and posted selfies from a hospital bed. She told friends and coworkers she was trapped in abusive relationships, or that she was the mother of children who had died. It was all a con. Sympathy was both her great need and her powerful weapon. But unlike most scams, she didn’t want people’s money. She was after something far more..

3. Morbid: A True Crime Podcast

It’s a lighthearted nightmare in here, weirdos! Morbid is a true crime, creepy history and all things spooky podcast hosted by an autopsy technician and a hairstylist. Join us for a heavy dose of research with a dash of comedy thrown in for flavor.

4. Dead End: A New Jersey Political Murder Mystery

New Jersey politics is not for the faint of heart. But the brutal killing of John and Joyce Sheridan, a prominent couple with personal ties to three governors, shocks even the most cynical operatives. The mystery surrounding the crime sends their son on a quest for truth. Dead End is a story of crime and corruption at the highest levels of society in the Garden State.

5. The Shane Dawson Podcast

Join YouTuber Shane Dawson and a few of his close friends for an hour of unfiltered conversation. Each episode features brutally honest stories from Shane and his co-hosts personal lives as well as the occasional celebrity guest! Reoccurring segments such as “New Fears UNLOCKED” and “Conspiracy Corner” will satisfy your horror craving while others like “Embarrass Me” will bring you the laughs! So press play to hang out with your new friends, and then press pause when you need a break from us. It’s okay, we understand. We’re a lot.

6. Will Be Wild

Will Be Wild is a new 8-part series about the forces that led to the January 6th insurrection and what comes next. Through in-depth stories from a wide range of characters – from people who tried to stop the attack to those who took part – hosts Andrea Bernstein and Ilya Marritz explore the ongoing effort to bring autocracy to America, the lasting damage that effort is doing to our democracy, and the fate of our attempts to combat those anti-democratic forces. Because January 6th wasn't the end of the story, January 6th was just a practice run.Follow..

7. The Daily

This is what the news should sound like. The biggest stories of our time, told by the best journalists in the world. Hosted by Michael Barbaro. Twenty minutes a day, five days a week, ready by 6 a.m.

8. Dateline NBC

Current and classic episodes, featuring compelling true-crime mysteries, powerful documentaries and in-depth investigations.

9. SmartLess

New episodes come out every Monday for free, with 1-week early access when you join Amazon Music or 1-week early and ad-free for Wondery+ subscribers"SmartLess" with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, & Will Arnett is a podcast that connects and unites people from all walks of life to learn about shared experiences through thoughtful dialogue and organic hilarity. A nice surprise: in each episode of SmartLess, one of the hosts reveals his mystery guest to the other two. What ensues is a genuinely improvised and authentic conversation filled with laughter and..

10. Betrayal

This is a story of a real-life fairytale gone horribly wrong. It’s a cautionary tale about a marriage so filled with betrayal and deceit, that many people are still recovering from its path of destruction. This is the story of Jenifer Faison. After 20 years apart, Jenifer reconnected with her college sweetheart, Spencer Herron. He was a two-time Teacher of the Year and Jen was convinced she married the perfect husband. On June 1, 2018, that all changed. Jenifer came home to find Spencer holding a search warrant. He had sexually assaulted one of his students. In the days that followed..

El papel de Apple en la era del streaming

Apple Inc. es una empresa estadounidense que produce equipos electrónicos, software y también proporciona servicios de audio y video a través de sus diversas plataformas por streaming.

Se trata de una compañía que ha sido considerada en diversos años como una de las más llamativas y valiosas en el mundo. Según The Wall Street Journal, en agosto de 2018 Apple se convirtió en la primera forma en lograr una capitalización por encima de los 2 billones de dólares; este año ha rebasado la cifra de los 3 billones de dólares.

De entre sus programas destaca Apple Music, que cuenta con la función de permitir a sus usuarios acceder a música y podcast.

A través de su servicio, los usuarios de “la manzanita” pueden acceder a más de 90 millones de canciones, más de 30 mil playlist y diversos podcast. Al igual que sus similares, permite descargar las canciones y escucharlas sin conexión.

En cuanto al servicio de iTunes para ver series y películas, los usuarios pueden conocer en tiempo real los contenidos y recomendaciones no sólo de la misma plataforma, sino también de canales o servicios que ofrece, los cuales pueden ser disfrutados en tiempo real o bien ser descargados y disfrutarlos sin conexión a internet.

Entre los títulos que ofrece la compañía está Acapulco, producida por el mexicano Eugenio Derbez; Slow Horses, en donde aparece el actor Gary Oldman; dramas coreanos como Pachinko; series como El Show de Snoopy, entre otros.

