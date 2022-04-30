AMÉRICAMÉXICOCOLOMBIAECONÓMICOTELESHOWDEPORTESCULTURA
Sábado 30 de Abril de 2022
Últimas noticiasTendenciasCómo llegué hasta aquíCoronavirusEstadísticas de la pandemiaESPN Newsletters
Noticias

Los mejores podcast de Apple Estados Unidos para escuchar este día

Estos podcast de Apple han logrado mantenerse en el gusto del público estadounidense

30 de Abril de 2022

Aunque hay muchos debates sobre el origen de los podcast y cuál fue el primero en la historia, no cabe duda que el surgimiento de plataformas por streaming como Apple en el nuevo milenio han impulsado la popularidad de este formato.

Como bien lo dice la palabra “podcast”, se trata de un producto de audio que describe una serie episódica disponible para escuchar cuando el usuario así lo desee. La palabra nació formalmente en 2004, cuando se combinó Ipod y broadcast.

Ya se trate de salud, deportes, política, cultura y entretenimiento, este formato también ha recuperado su fama entre el público estadounidense, aunque no todos los géneros gozan de la misma aceptación.

Desde temáticas criminales y hasta bienestar, aquí un listado de los podcast más populares en Estados Unidos.

1. Morbid: A True Crime Podcast

It’s a lighthearted nightmare in here, weirdos! Morbid is a true crime, creepy history and all things spooky podcast hosted by an autopsy technician and a hairstylist. Join us for a heavy dose of research with a dash of comedy thrown in for flavor.

2. Will Be Wild

Will Be Wild is a new 8-part series about the forces that led to the January 6th insurrection and what comes next. Through in-depth stories from a wide range of characters – from people who tried to stop the attack to those who took part – hosts Andrea Bernstein and Ilya Marritz explore the ongoing effort to bring autocracy to America, the lasting damage that effort is doing to our democracy, and the fate of our attempts to combat those anti-democratic forces. Because January 6th wasn't the end of the story, January 6th was just a practice run.Follow..

3. Crime Junkie

If you can never get enough true crime.. Congratulations, you’ve found your people.

4. Sympathy Pains

Hosted by Laura Beil (Dr. Death, Bad Batch), Sympathy Pains is a six-part series from Neon Hum Media and iHeartRadio. For 20 years, Sarah Delashmit told people around her that she had cancer, muscular dystrophy, and other illnesses. She used a wheelchair and posted selfies from a hospital bed. She told friends and coworkers she was trapped in abusive relationships, or that she was the mother of children who had died. It was all a con. Sympathy was both her great need and her powerful weapon. But unlike most scams, she didn’t want people’s money. She was after something far more..

5. Dateline NBC

Current and classic episodes, featuring compelling true-crime mysteries, powerful documentaries and in-depth investigations.

6. The Daily

This is what the news should sound like. The biggest stories of our time, told by the best journalists in the world. Hosted by Michael Barbaro. Twenty minutes a day, five days a week, ready by 6 a.m.

7. Something Was Wrong

Something Was Wrong is an Iris Award-winning true-crime docuseries about the discovery, trauma, and recovery from shocking life events and abusive relationships.

8. Dead End: A New Jersey Political Murder Mystery

New Jersey politics is not for the faint of heart. But the brutal killing of John and Joyce Sheridan, a prominent couple with personal ties to three governors, shocks even the most cynical operatives. The mystery surrounding the crime sends their son on a quest for truth. Dead End is a story of crime and corruption at the highest levels of society in the Garden State.

9. SmartLess

New episodes come out every Monday for free, with 1-week early access when you join Amazon Music or 1-week early and ad-free for Wondery+ subscribers"SmartLess" with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, & Will Arnett is a podcast that connects and unites people from all walks of life to learn about shared experiences through thoughtful dialogue and organic hilarity. A nice surprise: in each episode of SmartLess, one of the hosts reveals his mystery guest to the other two. What ensues is a genuinely improvised and authentic conversation filled with laughter and..

10. The Ben Shapiro Show

Tired of the lies? Tired of the spin? Are you ready to hear the hard-hitting truth in comprehensive, conservative, principled fashion? The Ben Shapiro Show brings you all the news you need to know in the most fast moving daily program in America. Ben brutally breaks down the culture and never gives an inch! Monday thru Friday.


*Algunas descripciones podrían no estar disponibles porque la plataforma no las proporciona.

Apple en el streaming

Apple Inc. es una empresa estadounidense que produce equipos electrónicos, software y también proporciona servicios de audio y video a través de sus diversas plataformas por streaming.

Se trata de una compañía que ha sido considerada en diversos años como una de las más llamativas y valiosas en el mundo. Según The Wall Street Journal, en agosto de 2018 Apple se convirtió en la primera forma en lograr una capitalización por encima de los 2 billones de dólares; este año ha rebasado la cifra de los 3 billones de dólares.

De entre sus programas destaca Apple Music, que cuenta con la función de permitir a sus usuarios acceder a música y podcast.

A través de su servicio, los usuarios de “la manzanita” pueden acceder a más de 90 millones de canciones, más de 30 mil playlist y diversos podcast. Al igual que sus similares, permite descargar las canciones y escucharlas sin conexión.

En cuanto al servicio de iTunes para ver series y películas, los usuarios pueden conocer en tiempo real los contenidos y recomendaciones no sólo de la misma plataforma, sino también de canales o servicios que ofrece, los cuales pueden ser disfrutados en tiempo real o bien ser descargados y disfrutarlos sin conexión a internet.

Entre los títulos que ofrece la compañía está Acapulco, producida por el mexicano Eugenio Derbez; Slow Horses, en donde aparece el actor Gary Oldman; dramas coreanos como Pachinko; series como El Show de Snoopy, entre otros.

SEGUIR LEYENDO:

Más noticias

Más sobre streaming

Más sobre Apple

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

NarrativanoticiasEstados UnidosRanking Apple EEUUApple PodcastTop10StreamingAppleque puedo escuchar

Últimas Noticias

Chucky Lozano se despidió de Mino Raiola con un sentido mensaje: “Nunca dejaré de extrañarte”

El reconocido representante de Hirving falleció este 30 de abril en Milán, Italia, a los 54 años de edad

El Mossad frustró un complot de Irán para asesinar a undiplomático israelí en Estambul, un general estadounidense y un periodista francés

El plan había sido planificado por fuerzas de élite de la Guardia Revolucionaria. Una persona sospechosa de ser un agente a cargo de ello y ahora arrestada en Europa confesó haber recibido 150.000 dólares para los preparativos

Melitopol comenzará a usar rublos a partir del 1 de mayo, según una fuente ucraniana

Las fuerzas que ocupan la ciudad pretender introducir la moneda rusa en la circulación de efectivo desde este lunes. Además, tienen pensado abrir sucursales del banco Sberbank

Impactantes imágenes satelitales muestran cómo las tropas de Putin bombardearon brutalmente la planta siderúrgica de Mariupol

En los túneles de la fábrica Azovstal hay cientos de civiles y soldados ucranianos atrapados. Las autoridades alertaron que se quedarán sin reservas de alimentos y agua en los próximos días

Bafici: la comedia argentina “Clementina” resultó la gran ganadora de la edición 2022

La ópera prima de Agustín Mendilaharzu y Constanza Feldman obtuvo el “Gran Premio”, y las distinciones “Mejor Largometraje” y “Premio del público”. La directora catalana Neus Ballús ganó en “Mejor Dirección”. El festival concluye este domingo
 MAS NOTICIAS
TE PUEDE INTERESAR

El detalle en la página del Manchester City que da una pista sobre el futuro de Julián Álvarez en River Plate

Argentina Primera Division - River Plate v Racing Club

Hacia un menú verde: expertos en nutrición enseñan cómo alcanzar una dieta rica y saludable

Getty

Brilló en Pelito, Clave de sol y Montaña Rusa, pero su luz se apagó demasiado pronto: la tragedia de la actriz Paola Cocciaglia

El triste final de Paola Cocciaglia, la actriz que murió a los 32 años en un accidente

Las 10 plataformas para encontrar trabajos remotos

Nomades digitales

Movilidad inclusiva: cómo es el lujoso motorhome para ser disfrutado por todos

Motorhome Loki 1920

Este es el récord millonario que rompió Luis Miguel

Luis Miguel

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Bafici: la comedia argentina “Clementina” resultó la gran ganadora de la edición 2022

Bafici: la comedia argentina “Clementina” resultó la gran ganadora de la edición 2022

Prisión preventiva para el joven que golpeó al playero del microcentro: cómo justificó el ataque

Este domingo comienza una nueva edición del Encuentro de Cine Europeo

El desafiante pronóstico de Milei para 2023: “Si entro a la segunda vuelta, soy el próximo presidente de Argentina”

Grindetti se diferenció de Milei: “El Estado no es el enemigo, los enemigos son los que lo administran mal”

INFOBAE AMÉRICA

Uso de mascarilla será opcional: que sí y no está permitido desde el 1 de mayo

Uso de mascarilla será opcional: que sí y no está permitido desde el 1 de mayo

Pastor Alape pide seguridad para firmantes del acuerdo de paz que se han visto obligados a desplazarse en Antioquia

El Mossad frustró un complot de Irán para asesinar a undiplomático israelí en Estambul, un general estadounidense y un periodista francés

Melitopol comenzará a usar rublos a partir del 1 de mayo, según una fuente ucraniana

Exoneración de IGV a alimentos de la canasta básica: esta es la lista publicada por el Gobierno

TELESHOW

Ángela Leiva confirmó que su novio está esperando un hijo con su ex: “Él está muy feliz y yo estoy feliz por él”

Ángela Leiva confirmó que su novio está esperando un hijo con su ex: “Él está muy feliz y yo estoy feliz por él”

La China Suárez, íntima: “Tuve una infancia tan linda que me cuesta aceptar el paso del tiempo”

En medio del escándalo por su romance con Rodrigo de Paul, Tini Stoessel se volcó a las redes: “Parecemos malas”

Día del Niño: los “peinados locos” más virales para celebrarlos

La visita sorpresa de Angelina Jolie a Lviv en plena invasión rusa a Ucrania

DEPORTES

Chucky Lozano se despidió de Mino Raiola con un sentido mensaje: “Nunca dejaré de extrañarte”

Chucky Lozano se despidió de Mino Raiola con un sentido mensaje: “Nunca dejaré de extrañarte”

Real Madrid goleó al Espanyol y se consagró campeón de La Liga antes de recibir al City en la Champions League

Máxima tensión en el tenis: jugadores rusos y bielorrusos podrían iniciar una batalla legal contra Wimbledon

El detalle en la página del Manchester City que da una pista sobre el futuro de Julián Álvarez en River Plate

Dolor en el fútbol: murió Mino Raiola, uno de los agentes más poderosos del mundo