Zaklina Berrido Pisano tiene 50 años pero parece tener dos décadas menos. Es madre de una hija de 30 años, que ya tuvo dos hijas. En su cuenta personal de Instagram tiene casi 500 mil seguidores y el medio inglés The Sun la bautizó como la "abuela más hermosa del mundo". Sus publicaciones en las redes sociales desconfían de su edad. Su forma de mostrarle despunta un estilo muy sensual y elegante.
View this post on Instagram
While strolling around with my granddaughters 💞You don’t get into amazing shape by drinking moderate amounts of alcohol, eating moderate amounts of junk food, and exercising moderately a couple times a week. (As You don’t become a billionaire by working 40 hours a week). Extreme results require extreme efforts. Read more on my blog now. Follow the link in my Bio or through my IG stories 💞💋 #lovegetsloveinreturn #grandmotherthatlovesfashion #bethebestversionofyourself #myangel #rememberstefan👼🏼 #nofasterthanlife
Su vida no ha sido sencilla. En 2016, Stefan, el hijo menor de Zaklina, fue atropellado por un auto por lo que perdió la vida. Tiempo antes, su hijo la animó a escribir un blog con el fin de distraerse y a dos años de su muerte, la bella y joven abuela sigue utilizándolo en su memoria, siempre llevando el hashtag #rememberStefan.
Es una empresaria de licitaciones, reconocida hoy como una blogger de moda, y sabe cinco idiomas. Desde los diez años hace deporte y todos los días sin falta. "No obtendrás la figura perfecta si consumes una cantidad moderada de alcohol, una cantidad moderada de comida poco saludable y si haces ejercicio de forma moderada un par de veces a la semana", señaló. "Intento nuevos ejercicios en el gimnasio, al menos, un entrenamiento completamente nuevo cada semana. En días diferentes trabajo con distintas partes del cuerpo", agregó.
View this post on Instagram
Tonight Saturday 15.12. is my second Bday party ❤️❤️❤️ stay tuned 👀👀👀👀 watch my stories and I’ll probably do Live for you 💋💞💞🍾🎉 .. Fifty and I love it 💋💋💋💋 The winner is : @nourasultani 🎉🎉🎉🍾Congratulations ❤️ Please contact us over email up in my Bio for further details 🎉🍾💫👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 🎁 Thank you for all wonderful wishes ❤️❤️❤️❤️My first half of the century 🎂💞🎉 ❤️🎈🎈🎈🌹🌹🌹🌹 Enter GIVEAWAY. It’s still enough time. Tonight at 22:30 CET time zone I will announce the lucky girl winner. Imagine YOU to win my gorgeous red dress from above ✨✨🌹WIN, ENTER NOW🌹🌹🌹 It is so easy: In order to ENTER TO WIN you must: 1. Follow @realfashionist 2. Follow @vjollca_llapashtica on Instagram 3. In the comments bellow just tag 2 friends who would also love to win. – Anyone who doesn't follows @realfashionist and the @vjollca_llapashtica accounts on the Instagram are disqualified from the contest. I will choose random one of you. The Winner will be announced on 13th December 2018. On my Bday. Time: 22:30 CET time zone. On that same post the name of the winner will appear in the first line. Love you my beautiful divine souls and wish you all good luck #grandmotherthatlovesfashion ❤️ 🎁🎁🎁 Выиграй это нереальное платье. Рождественский гламурный гив эвей. Для того чтобы учавствовать в гиве тебе всего лишь необходимо: 1. Подпишись на @realfashionist 2. Подпишись на @vjollca_llapashtica 3. В комментариях под этим фото отмечай двоих друзей . Все кто не подпишется на вышеупомянутые аккаунты будет дисквалифицирован. Гив будет длится неделю и я рандомно выберу одного из вас. Победителя я оглашу 13 декабря 2018 в 22.30 по среднеевропейскому времени. В это же время вы увидите имя победителя 💞 Люблю вас мои дорогие и желаю всем удачи!#lovegetsloveinreturn #bethebestversionofyourself #italy #milan #duomodimilano #wakeupyourdivineside #love #myangel #rememberstefan👼🏼 #nofasterthanlife
Zaklina aconseja que la alimentación diaria esté basada en alimentos orgánicos, preferentemente, verdura, carne, pescados y mariscos; limitar la exposición al sol, no fumar y una rutina de cuidado facial son parte de su vida. De hecho, aseguró que come mucha proteína. El pan y azúcares refinados hace como si no existieran. "Consumo mucha fruta y bebo abundante agua. Jugos frescos, y obligatoriamente una palta al día", finalizó.