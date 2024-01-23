México Últimas NoticiasPolíticaDeportesEntretenimientoLeamosNewsletters
México

Dónde ver las películas nominadas a los Premios Oscar 2024 en México

Muchos de los filmes nominados a los Oscars están en los cines mientras que otros ya están disponibles en plataformas streaming

Por Luis Angel H Mora

Compartir
Compartir articulo
Las nominaciones al Oscar 2024 ya fueron anunciadas y varias películas aún están en cartelera. (Portada: Jovany Pérez, Infobae México)
Las nominaciones al Oscar 2024 ya fueron anunciadas y varias películas aún están en cartelera. (Portada: Jovany Pérez, Infobae México)

La Academia de Artes y Ciencias cinematográficas reveló sus nominados para los Premios Oscar 2024. Las nominaciones están lideradas por la cinta de Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer, la cual alcanzó el ostentoso número de 13 menciones. Le siguen Poor Things de Yorgos Lanthimos con 11 candidaturas y Killers of the Flower Moon con 10.

Portada: Jovany Pérez, Infobae México.
Te puede interesar: Mexicanos Nominados al Oscar 2024: quiénes son y en qué categoría compiten

La terna de Mejor Película está compuesta por diez filmes que van desde la comedia, el romance, el drama histórico e incluso la comedia. En total son 23 categorías en las que se reconoce lo mejor que nos dio el séptimo arte durante el 2023.

No obstante, en México muchas de aquellas películas apenas llegarán a las salas de cine, mientras que muchas otras aún se encuentran en cartelera. Por su parte, existen algunos exponentes que se estrenaron por plataformas streaming.

Te puede interesar: Quién es Rodrigo Prieto, el único mexicano nominado a Oscar

A continuación una guía de donde puedes ver las películas nominadas más importantes desde México.

EN CINES

“Los que se quedan” busca lograr un impacto significativo en una de las etapas más definitivas del cine: la competencia por la estatuilla dorada. (Créditos: Universal Pictures)
“Los que se quedan” busca lograr un impacto significativo en una de las etapas más definitivas del cine: la competencia por la estatuilla dorada. (Créditos: Universal Pictures)
  • El niño y la garza
  • Godzilla Minus One
  • Los que se quedan (The Holdovers)
  • Napoleon
  • Oppenheimer (reestreno) - 25 de enero
  • Barbie (reestreno) - 25 de enero
  • Anatomía de una caída (Anatomy of a Fall) - 25 de enero
  • Pobres criaturas (Poor Things) - 25 de enero
  • Zona de interés (The Zone of Interest) - 1 de febrero
  • Vidas pasadas (Past Lives) - 1 de febrero
  • Secretos de un escándalo (May December) - 8 de febrero
  • El color púrpura - 8 de febrero
  • Perfect Days - Febrero
  • Io Capitano - 7 de marzo

En NETFLIX

An undated handout production still of musician Jon Batiste in documentary "American Symphony". Courtesy of Netflix ? 2023/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT
An undated handout production still of musician Jon Batiste in documentary "American Symphony". Courtesy of Netflix ? 2023/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT
  • American Symphony
  • Maestro
  • El Conde
  • The Eternal Memory
  • The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
  • Nimona
  • Nyad
  • Rustin
  • La sociedad de la nieve

En DISNEY+

En esta imagen proporcionada por Lucasfilm, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, izuiqerda, y Harrison Ford en una escena de "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny". (Lucasfilm Ltd. vía AP)
En esta imagen proporcionada por Lucasfilm, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, izuiqerda, y Harrison Ford en una escena de "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny". (Lucasfilm Ltd. vía AP)
  • Elementos
  • Guardianes de la Galaxia Vol. 3
  • Indiana Jones y el dial del destino

En HBO MAX

ARCHIVO - Margot Robbie en una escena de "Barbie" en una imagen proporcionada por Warner Bros. Pictures. Con el lanzamiento del viernes 21 de julio de 2023 de la "película Barbie" protagonizada por Robbie, el color "Rosa Barbie" se ha convertido en el centro de atención en las redes sociales y el mundo de la moda. (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP, archivo)
ARCHIVO - Margot Robbie en una escena de "Barbie" en una imagen proporcionada por Warner Bros. Pictures. Con el lanzamiento del viernes 21 de julio de 2023 de la "película Barbie" protagonizada por Robbie, el color "Rosa Barbie" se ha convertido en el centro de atención en las redes sociales y el mundo de la moda. (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP, archivo)
  • Barbie
  • Spider-Man a través del Spider-Verso

En AMAZON PRIME

  • Golda

En PARAMOUNT+

  • Misión Imposible: Sentencia Mortal - 11 de febrero

En STAR+

  • El creador
  • Flamin’ Hot

En APPLE TV+

  • Los asesinos de la Luna (Killers of the Flower Moon)

LISTA COMPLETA DE NOMINADOS

En esta imagen proporcionada por Universal Pictures, Cillian Murphy en una escena de "Oppenheimer". (Universal Pictures vía AP)
En esta imagen proporcionada por Universal Pictures, Cillian Murphy en una escena de "Oppenheimer". (Universal Pictures vía AP)

Mejor Película

  • American Fiction
  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • Barbie
  • The Holdovers
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • Past Lives
  • The Zone of Interest

Mejor Dirección

  • Justine Triet - Anatomy of a Fall
  • Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
  • Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things
  • Jonathan Glazer - The Zone of Interest

Mejor Actor

  • Bradley Cooper - Maestro
  • Colman Domingo - Rustin
  • Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
  • Cillian Murphy - Cillian Murphy
  • Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

Mejor Actriz

  • Annette Benning - Nyad
  • Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Sandra Huller - Anatomy of a Fall
  • Carey Mulligan - Maestro
  • Emma Stone - Poor Things

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

  • Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
  • Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
  • America Ferrera - Barbie
  • Jodie Foster - Nyad
  • Da’Vine Joy Randolph- The Holdovers

Mejor Actor de Reparto

  • Sterling K. Brown - American Fiction
  • Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer
  • Ryan Gosling- Barbie
  • Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things
Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro

Guion Adaptado

  • American Fiction
  • Barbie
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • The Zone of Interest

Guion Original

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • Maestro
  • May December
  • Past Lives

Mejor Edición (Montaje)

  • Anatomy of a Fall
  • The Holdovers
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • Killers of the Flower Moon

Mejor Vestuario

  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • Barbie
  • Napoleon
  • Killers of the Flower Moon

Maquillaje

  • Golda
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor things
  • Society of the Snow
This image released by Searchlight Pictures shows Willem Dafoe in a scene from "Poor Things." (Atsushi Nishijima/Searchlight Pictures via AP)
This image released by Searchlight Pictures shows Willem Dafoe in a scene from "Poor Things." (Atsushi Nishijima/Searchlight Pictures via AP)

Mejor Cortometraje

  • The After
  • Invincible
  • Knight of Fortune
  • Red, White and Blue
  • The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Mejor Canción

  • “The Fire Inside” - Flamin’ Hot
  • “I’m Just Ken” - Barbie
  • “It Never Went Away” - American Symphony
  • “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” - Killers of the Flower Moon
  • “What Was I Made For?” - Barbie

Mejor Música Original

  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things
  • American Fiction
  • Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
  • Killers of the Flower Moon

Mejor Documental

  • Bobby Wine the People’s President
  • The Eternal Memory
  • Four Daughters
  • To Kill a Tiger
  • 21 Days in Maripol

Mejor Cortometraje Documental

  • The ABCs of Book Banning
  • The Barber of Little Rock
  • Island In Between
  • The Last Repair Shop
  • Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
The Zone of Interest (A24)
The Zone of Interest (A24)

Mejor Película Internacional

  • Io Capitano - Italia
  • Perfect Days - Japón
  • The Society of the Snow - España
  • The Teachers’ Lounge - Alemania
  • The Zone of Interest - Reino Unido

Película Animada

  • The Boy and the Heron
  • Elemental
  • Nimona
  • Robot Dreams
  • Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Mejor Fotografía

  • El conde
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Maestro
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Mejor Diseño de Producción

  • Barbie
  • Napoleon
  • Killers of the Flower Moon
  • Oppenheimer
  • Poor Things

Sonido

  • The Creator
  • Maestro
  • Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning
  • Oppenheimer
  • Zone of Interest

Efectos Visuales

  • The Creator
  • Godzilla Minus one
  • Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
  • Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning
  • Napoleon

Temas Relacionados

Premios OscarOscarspelículasmexico-entretenimiento

Más Noticias

AMLO afirma que habrá un “buen incremento” en el reparto de utilidades: “Como no se había visto nunca”

El presidente aseguró que de acuerdo con datos de su gobierno “seguirá habiendo una mejor situación laboral en todo”
AMLO afirma que habrá un “buen incremento” en el reparto de utilidades: “Como no se había visto nunca”

¿Cinépolis o Cinemex? Cuál es la opción más económica para disfrutar del cine

México experimenta un alza del 33% en asistencia a cines, con más de 218 millones de boletos vendidos en 2023
¿Cinépolis o Cinemex? Cuál es la opción más económica para disfrutar del cine

Metro y Metrobús CDMX hoy: noticias, retrasos, avances y fallas en líneas este 23 de enero

Información y actualización del estatus del servicio en el transporte público este martes
Metro y Metrobús CDMX hoy: noticias, retrasos, avances y fallas en líneas este 23 de enero

Cuándo abrirá el tramo elevado de la Línea 12 del Metro, según Martí Batres

El jefe de Gobierno de la CDMX señaló que solo están afinando detalles para que se abra el tramo elevado de la Línea dorada
Cuándo abrirá el tramo elevado de la Línea 12 del Metro, según Martí Batres

Liga MX: ellos son los máximos goleadores tras la jornada 2

Hoy por hoy, el líder de goleo de la liga mexicana de futbol suma 2 goles en 2 partidos
Liga MX: ellos son los máximos goleadores tras la jornada 2

NARCO

‘Portadoras de cadáveres’: así cruzan los narcos el fentanilo hacia EEUU

‘Portadoras de cadáveres’: así cruzan los narcos el fentanilo hacia EEUU

Quién es El Nini, el jefe de seguridad de Los Chapitos que fue capturado en Culiacán

En Jalisco, nuevo protocolo de búsqueda en fosas clandestinas generó controversia

Abandonan cuerpos mutilados con máscaras de payaso en Acapulco; esto sabemos

Así se vivió el Culiacanazo en 2019: el día más negro en la historia de Sinaloa

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“Viva México”: niños lloran al despedir a la jirafa Benito de Ciudad Juárez | VIDEO

“Viva México”: niños lloran al despedir a la jirafa Benito de Ciudad Juárez | VIDEO

¿Silvia Pinal tuvo una recaída de salud? Gustavo Adolfo Infante levanta especulaciones

Alfredo Adame lanza ‘amenaza’ vs Lupillo Rivera; conductores advierten riesgo de que entre a LCDLF4: “Puede ser trágico”

Mujer hondureña causa polémica por comentario contra los mexicanos en Monterrey: “Me caen mal” |VIDEO

Andrea Legarreta se ausenta de ‘Hoy’ por enfermedad respiratoria; éste es su estado de salud

DEPORTES

Liga MX: ellos son los máximos goleadores tras la jornada 2

Liga MX: ellos son los máximos goleadores tras la jornada 2

Martinoli afirma que el Clausura 2024 será lo mismo que el torneo pasado: “América, Tigres y Rayados son los candidatos”

Tabla General Liga MX: qué equipo encabeza las posiciones del Clausura 2024 después de dos jornadas

David Faitelson arremete contra la Liga MX y marca postura ante la tragedia en Torreón: “Son unos sin vergüenzas”

Exjugadora del América se consagra como bicampeona del Exatlón All-Stars EEUU