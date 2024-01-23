Dónde ver las películas nominadas a los Premios Oscar 2024 en México

La Academia de Artes y Ciencias cinematográficas reveló sus nominados para los Premios Oscar 2024. Las nominaciones están lideradas por la cinta de Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer, la cual alcanzó el ostentoso número de 13 menciones. Le siguen Poor Things de Yorgos Lanthimos con 11 candidaturas y Killers of the Flower Moon con 10.
La terna de Mejor Película está compuesta por diez filmes que van desde la comedia, el romance, el drama histórico e incluso la comedia. En total son 23 categorías en las que se reconoce lo mejor que nos dio el séptimo arte durante el 2023.
No obstante, en México muchas de aquellas películas apenas llegarán a las salas de cine, mientras que muchas otras aún se encuentran en cartelera. Por su parte, existen algunos exponentes que se estrenaron por plataformas streaming.
A continuación una guía de donde puedes ver las películas nominadas más importantes desde México.
EN CINES
- El niño y la garza
- Godzilla Minus One
- Los que se quedan (The Holdovers)
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer (reestreno) - 25 de enero
- Barbie (reestreno) - 25 de enero
- Anatomía de una caída (Anatomy of a Fall) - 25 de enero
- Pobres criaturas (Poor Things) - 25 de enero
- Zona de interés (The Zone of Interest) - 1 de febrero
- Vidas pasadas (Past Lives) - 1 de febrero
- Secretos de un escándalo (May December) - 8 de febrero
- El color púrpura - 8 de febrero
- Perfect Days - Febrero
- Io Capitano - 7 de marzo
En NETFLIX
- American Symphony
- Maestro
- El Conde
- The Eternal Memory
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
- Nimona
- Nyad
- Rustin
- La sociedad de la nieve
En DISNEY+
- Elementos
- Guardianes de la Galaxia Vol. 3
- Indiana Jones y el dial del destino
En HBO MAX
- Barbie
- Spider-Man a través del Spider-Verso
En AMAZON PRIME
- Golda
En PARAMOUNT+
- Misión Imposible: Sentencia Mortal - 11 de febrero
En STAR+
- El creador
- Flamin’ Hot
En APPLE TV+
- Los asesinos de la Luna (Killers of the Flower Moon)
LISTA COMPLETA DE NOMINADOS
Mejor Película
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Past Lives
- The Zone of Interest
Mejor Dirección
- Justine Triet - Anatomy of a Fall
- Martin Scorsese - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
- Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things
- Jonathan Glazer - The Zone of Interest
Mejor Actor
- Bradley Cooper - Maestro
- Colman Domingo - Rustin
- Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
- Cillian Murphy - Cillian Murphy
- Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction
Mejor Actriz
- Annette Benning - Nyad
- Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Sandra Huller - Anatomy of a Fall
- Carey Mulligan - Maestro
- Emma Stone - Poor Things
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
- America Ferrera - Barbie
- Jodie Foster - Nyad
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph- The Holdovers
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Sterling K. Brown - American Fiction
- Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling- Barbie
- Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things
Guion Adaptado
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Guion Original
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Maestro
- May December
- Past Lives
Mejor Edición (Montaje)
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Killers of the Flower Moon
Mejor Vestuario
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Barbie
- Napoleon
- Killers of the Flower Moon
Maquillaje
- Golda
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor things
- Society of the Snow
Mejor Cortometraje
- The After
- Invincible
- Knight of Fortune
- Red, White and Blue
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Mejor Canción
- “The Fire Inside” - Flamin’ Hot
- “I’m Just Ken” - Barbie
- “It Never Went Away” - American Symphony
- “Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” - Killers of the Flower Moon
- “What Was I Made For?” - Barbie
Mejor Música Original
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- American Fiction
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Killers of the Flower Moon
Mejor Documental
- Bobby Wine the People’s President
- The Eternal Memory
- Four Daughters
- To Kill a Tiger
- 21 Days in Maripol
Mejor Cortometraje Documental
- The ABCs of Book Banning
- The Barber of Little Rock
- Island In Between
- The Last Repair Shop
- Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
Mejor Película Internacional
- Io Capitano - Italia
- Perfect Days - Japón
- The Society of the Snow - España
- The Teachers’ Lounge - Alemania
- The Zone of Interest - Reino Unido
Película Animada
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Robot Dreams
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Mejor Fotografía
- El conde
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Mejor Diseño de Producción
- Barbie
- Napoleon
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Sonido
- The Creator
- Maestro
- Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning
- Oppenheimer
- Zone of Interest
Efectos Visuales
- The Creator
- Godzilla Minus one
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning
- Napoleon