“헌법 개혁을 거부하더라도 우리는 이미 목적을 달성했습니다”: 전기 개혁에 관한 AMLO

Signage outside the Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE) Thermoelectric Power Plant in Villa de Reyes, San Luis Potosi state, Mexico, on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has sought to clamp down on private competition to state-owned companies, saying in October he intends to protect the interests of state oil producer Petroleos Mexicanos and electricity firm Comision Federal de Electricidad. At the time, he accused foreign companies of ransacking the country.
안드레스 마누엘 로페즈 오브라도 (Andrés Manuel López Obrador) 대통령은 국가 대법원 (SCJN) 이 발행 한 전기법의 헌법 선언이 연방 전기위원회 (CFE) 의 강화를 달성했다고 확신했습니다.
동시에 그는 연방 전기위원회 (CFE) 가 모든 플랜트를 생산할 수 있다고 말했습니다.대통령은 “전에는 할 수 없었고 이제는 에너지를 파견하여 55% 까지 갈 수있다”고 말했다.“이것은 초기 법적 단계에서 달성된 것입니다.” 라고 그는 덧붙였습니다.
