カタールのワールドカップでメキシコの難しいグループが残した最高のミーム

カタールワールドカップの抽選が行われ、最終的に新しいグループフェーズが定義されました。メキシコ代表チームはグループC内に配置され、ワールドカップ2日目からアクティブになります。

ポット2の3番目の役割が明らかになるとすぐに、コパアメリカのチャンピオンとして到着し、敗北を知らずに31試合連続で蓄積するアルゼンチン代表チームの隣にすぐに配置されたため、ソーシャルネットワークはメキシコからの反応で溢れました。

ライバルの難しさのため、ポーランドがグループCに加盟するとすぐに、次のラウンドに進むには2人の強力なライバルに対処する必要があるため、トリコロールが引き分けに持っていた不幸のためにミームが流通し始めました。

Los mejores memes que dejó el difícil grupo de México en el Mundial de Qatar (Foto: Twitter/

主な記憶は1006年と2010年の2つのワールドカップで、アルビセレステは16ラウンドでメキシコを排除したため、南米チームはポット1で回避すべき対戦相手の1つとして位置付けられました。

これは起こらなかったので、アルゼンチンをライバルとして話すとき、過去はアステカ代表チームに利益をもたらさないので、皮肉でバーレスクな悲観論がすぐに起こりました。フラッシュバックからマキシロドリゲスとカルロステベスのゴール、チャボデル8やトイストーリーのポートレートまで、ソーシャルメディアはトライを演じた難しいグループを反映し始めました。

Los mejores memes que dejó el difícil grupo de México en el Mundial de Qatar (Foto: Twitter/

Los mejores memes que dejó el difícil grupo de México en el Mundial de Qatar (Foto: Twitter/

「Up with hope」と「Now comes the worst」は、引き分けをからかったメキシコのファンに最も共感したフレーズの一部でした。リオネル・スカローニのチームと対戦するだけでなく、ロバート・レヴァンドフスキーが率いるポーランド代表チームと対戦するからです。

バイエルン・ミュンヘンのバッターリングラムは過去2年間でヨーロッパのトップスコアラーであり、グループステージで除外された2018年のロシアでの最後のワールドカップからの復讐を求める。

ポーランドのチームには、バイエルンのストライカーに加えて、ナポリのピョートル・ジエリンスキー、ユベントスのゴールキーパーのヴォイチェフ・シュチェンスニー、マルセイユのアルカディウス・ミリク、アストン・ヴィラのマティ・キャッシュなど、ヨーロッパのエリートでも重要な選手がいます。

Los mejores memes que dejó el difícil grupo de México en el Mundial de Qatar (Foto: Twitter/

Los mejores memes que dejó el difícil grupo de México en el Mundial de Qatar (Foto: Twitter/

Los mejores memes que dejó el difícil grupo de México en el Mundial de Qatar (Foto: Twitter/

Los mejores memes que dejó el difícil grupo de México en el Mundial de Qatar (Foto: Twitter/

Los mejores memes que dejó el difícil grupo de México en el Mundial de Qatar (Foto: Twitter/

Los mejores memes que dejó el difícil grupo de México en el Mundial de Qatar (Foto: Twitter/

Los mejores memes que dejó el difícil grupo de México en el Mundial de Qatar (Foto: Twitter/

Los mejores memes que dejó el difícil grupo de México en el Mundial de Qatar (Foto: Twitter/

Los mejores memes que dejó el difícil grupo de México en el Mundial de Qatar (Foto: Twitter/

Los mejores memes que dejó el difícil grupo de México en el Mundial de Qatar (Foto: Twitter/

Los mejores memes que dejó el difícil grupo de México en el Mundial de Qatar (Foto: Twitter/





※開発中の情報