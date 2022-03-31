ムィコラーイウ市の行政ビルに対するロシアの攻撃による死者数は16人に増加しました

Two men carry a body in a body bag to lay it next to others in a snow covered yard of a morgue in Mykolaiv, a city on the shores of the Black Sea that has been under Russian attack for days on March 11, 2022. - Mykolaiv and its region have seen heavy fighting, but the Ukrainians are resisting and retook the local airport a few days ago. As the last major town before the great port city of Odessa, it is a vital strategic position. (Photo by BULENT KILIC / AFP) / The metadata of this photo by BULENT KILIC has been modified in AFP systems. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require.�
火曜日のウクライナの都市ムィコラーイウの主要行政棟への攻撃による死者数は16人に達しました。木曜日までに確認された、州の緊急サービスは、捜索作業が早朝まで続いたことを示しました。
「敵のミサイルによって破壊された地域の管理棟で、がれきを取り除き、その下にいる人々を捜すための作業は一晩中続いた」と同庁はFacebookアカウントのメッセージを通じて述べた。
したがって、彼は、救助隊がその地域で15の遺体を回収したのに対し、1人の負傷者が後に救助後に入院した集中治療室で死亡したことを示した。「現在、この地域には47人の救助隊と9人の装備部隊が働いている」と彼は強調した。
地域の知事であるビタリ・キム氏は火曜日、ロシア軍が建物を爆撃し、9階建ての建物が深刻な被害を受けたと警告したと語った。したがって、彼は攻撃の時に建物内に50人から100人の人々がいて、ミサイルに襲われたであろうと明記しました。その直後、その地域で火災が発生しました。
ウクライナの代理店Ukrinformが報じたテレビマラソン中に、その市長のIhor Terkehovによって報告されたように、ロシア軍はウクライナ北東部のハリコフの家屋の15％を破壊しました
「過去35日間で、ハリコフ市では1,292軒の住宅を含む合計1,531棟の建物が破壊されました。ロシア軍は76の中等学校、54の幼稚園、16の病院を破壊した。合計239の行政ビルが廃墟になっています」とTerekhov氏は述べています。
ロシアとの国境に近いハリコフ市は、今週の木曜日に36日目を迎えたロシアの侵攻が始まって以来、毎日の砲撃を受けています。当局によると、地元住民の約3分の1がすでに市を出ています。
昨年3月22日、ハリコフ市議会の報道機関は、ほぼ1000棟の建物が破壊され、そのうち800棟近くの住宅が破壊され、状況はすでに困難であると報じた。
その後、市議会は、住宅地の砲撃は止まらず、破片の作業とボランティアの作業が進行中であると報告しました。
