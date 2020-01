Excavators and bulldozers are seen at the construction site where the new hospital is being built to treat patients of a new coronavirus, following the outbreak and the city's lockdown, on the outskirts of Wuhan, China January 24, 2020. Picture taken January 24, 2020. cnsphoto via REUTERS. ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY