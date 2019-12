The players, the fans, the game... We're bringing the @CSGO Major for the first time to a special place where passion leads the dream. Introducing #ESLOne Rio 2020!



Tickets will go live tomorrow, Thursday 12th at 12:00 PM BRT



💛💚 https://t.co/x1AlxA1CiG pic.twitter.com/BgWx9BiVHk