El club al que todos los futbolistas deben ir si quieren revalorizar su precio: saca 620 millones de valor añadido a su actual plantilla

Costliest squads* 🌐

🥇 #ChelseaFC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 €1.263 billion (record)

🥈 #ManUtd 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 €1.038 bn

🥉 #ManCity 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 €1.017 bn

* Transfer fees to sign current squad members (with add-ons regardless of effective payment)

Top 💯 in @CIES_Football ⚽️ Weekly Post 👉 https://t.co/Rnb8fd4pI3 pic.twitter.com/wXsnSXEK8K