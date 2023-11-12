Últimas NoticiasRusia invade UcraniaDeportesVenezuelaTecnologíaESPNQué Puedo VerEntretenimientoLeamosEEUUNewsletters
Espana agencias

Resultados y clasificaciones de la XLI edición del Cross de Itálica

Por Newsroom Infobae

Santiponce (Sevilla), 12 nov (EFE).- La cuadragésima primera edición del Cross de Itálica se ha disputado este domingo en la antigua ciudad romana de Santiponce (Sevilla) y ha deparado los siguientes resultados:

- Categoría elite masculina (9.918 metros):

.1. Ronald Kwemoi (Kenia) 29 minutos y 9 segundos

.2. Hillary Chepkwony (Kenia) 29:09

.3. Rodrigue Kwizera (Burundi) 29:11

.4. Ismael Kipkurui (Kenia) 29:16

.5. Mohamed Katir (España) 29:29

.6. Martin Magengo (Uganda) 29:31

.7. Abdennasser Oukhelfen (España) 29:41

.8. Sergio Paniagua (España) 29:48

.9. Elzan Bibic (Serbia) 30:00

10. Oscar Chelino (Uganda) 30:19

- Categoría elite femenina (9.918 metros):

.1. Edina Jebitok (Kenia) 32:39

.2. Senayet Getachew (Etiopía) 32:39

.3. Winnie Jemutai (Kenia) 33:37

.4. Anne Chelangat (Uganda) 33:55

.5. Wede Kefale (Etiopía) 34:28

.6. María Forero (España) 35:06

.7. Amelia Quirk (Gran Bretaña) 35:14

.8. Kate Axford (Gran Bretaña) 35:21

.9. Carolina Robles (España) 35:33

10. Carolina Espejo (España) 35:38. EFE

