Resultados y clasificaciones de la XLI edición del Cross de Itálica

Santiponce (Sevilla), 12 nov (EFE).- La cuadragésima primera edición del Cross de Itálica se ha disputado este domingo en la antigua ciudad romana de Santiponce (Sevilla) y ha deparado los siguientes resultados:
- Categoría elite masculina (9.918 metros):
.1. Ronald Kwemoi (Kenia) 29 minutos y 9 segundos
.2. Hillary Chepkwony (Kenia) 29:09
.3. Rodrigue Kwizera (Burundi) 29:11
.4. Ismael Kipkurui (Kenia) 29:16
.5. Mohamed Katir (España) 29:29
.6. Martin Magengo (Uganda) 29:31
.7. Abdennasser Oukhelfen (España) 29:41
.8. Sergio Paniagua (España) 29:48
.9. Elzan Bibic (Serbia) 30:00
10. Oscar Chelino (Uganda) 30:19
- Categoría elite femenina (9.918 metros):
.1. Edina Jebitok (Kenia) 32:39
.2. Senayet Getachew (Etiopía) 32:39
.3. Winnie Jemutai (Kenia) 33:37
.4. Anne Chelangat (Uganda) 33:55
.5. Wede Kefale (Etiopía) 34:28
.6. María Forero (España) 35:06
.7. Amelia Quirk (Gran Bretaña) 35:14
.8. Kate Axford (Gran Bretaña) 35:21
.9. Carolina Robles (España) 35:33
10. Carolina Espejo (España) 35:38. EFE
