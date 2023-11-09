HOY ES NOTICIA EN ESPAÑA

INVESTIDURA SÁNCHEZ

Sánchez enfila la investidura tras encajar a Puigdemont en su puzle más difícil

Principales aspectos del acuerdo del PSOE y Junts para la investidura de Sánchez

La amnistía abarcará entre 2012 y 2023 e incluirá casos de judicialización de la política

El PSOE apunta al 15 y 16 de noviembre como fechas para la investidura de Sánchez

El PSOE dice que el acuerdo es para la legislatura y no solo para la investidura. Puigdemont condiciona la "estabilidad" a los avances del pacto

Feijóo: "España ha perdido, los independentistas están ganando y el PSOE ha desaparecido"

Los presidentes autonómicos del PP se rebelan en tromba contra un acuerdo que consideran "vergonzante"

Abascal: Iniciamos una "resistencia civil" ante un "periodo negro" en España

Yolanda Díaz: La serenidad y convivencia se imponen al ruido y odio

PSOE y Junts promoverán un plan para que regresen a Cataluña las empresas que se mudaron

La CEOE convoca un comité extraordinario ante su "preocupación" por acuerdo PSOE-Junts

Se eleva a 15 el número de detenidos en incidentes con radicales al concluir la protesta en la sede del PSOE de Madrid

El CGPJ repudia el "atentado" a la separación de poderes del acuerdo entre PSOE y Junts

Los jueces se oponen al pacto PSOE-Junts porque quiebra la separación de poderes

Los fiscales se suman a los jueces en sus críticas al acuerdo entre PSOE y Junts

VIDAL QUADRAS

Vidal-Quadras se encuentra fuera de peligro tras ser tiroteado en pleno centro de Madrid

La Policía busca a un motorista con casco negro como autor del disparo y baraja que el tiroteo sea un encargo a un profesional

Irán condena "firmemente", si citar el ataque, cualquier tipo de "operación terrorista"

ISRAEL PALESTINA

Robles reitera la "enorme preocupación" por el retraso en la salida de españoles de Gaza

INMIGRACIÓN MEDITERRÁNEO

Rescatados dieciséis migrantes, entre ellos dos menores, a once millas de Altea (Alicante)

Rescatan a 15 magrebíes de una patera localizada a 74 kilómetros de Garrucha (Almería)

INMIGRACIÓN CANARIAS

Otro fallecido a bordo de un cayuco en El Hierro, el décimo en la isla desde octubre

VACUNACIÓN POLICÍAS

El juez implica a la exconsellera Verges por "discriminar" a los policías con las vacunas de la covid

VIOLENCIA MACHISTA

Ordenan prisión para el arrestado por intentar matar a su exmujer en Armilla (Granada)

El ADN confirma la identidad de la última víctima de violencia machista en Cataluña

ALZHEIMER CONGRESO

Expertos creen que Europa tendrá los primeros fármacos contra el Alzheimer en dos años

LATIN GRAMMY

Rosalía, Shakira y Maluma se suman a la gala de entrega de los Latin Grammy en Sevilla

La música latina inunda Sevilla en la gran semana de los Latin Grammy

SANCHEZ INVESTITURE

Sánchez heads towards the investiture after putting Puigdemont in his most difficult puzzle

Main aspects of the agreement between the PSOE and Junts for the investiture of Sánchez

The amnesty will cover between 2012 and 2023 and will include cases of judicialization of politics

The PSOE points to November 15 and 16 as dates for Sánchez's investiture

The PSOE says that the agreement is for the legislature and not just for the investiture. Puigdemont conditions "stability" on the progress of the pact

Feijóo: "Spain has lost, the independentists are winning and the PSOE has disappeared"

The regional presidents of the PP rebel against an agreement that they consider "shameful"

Abascal: We started a "civil resistance" in the face of a "black period" in Spain

Yolanda Díaz: Serenity and coexistence prevail over noise and hatred

PSOE and Junts will promote a plan for companies that moved to return to Catalonia

The CEOE convenes an extraordinary committee due to its "concern" over the PSOE-Junts agreement

The judges oppose the PSOE-Junts pact because it breaks the separation of powers

The prosecutors join the judges in their criticism of the agreement between PSOE and Junts

VIDAL QUADRAS

Vidal-Quadras is out of danger after being shot in the center of Madrid

The Police are looking for a motorcyclist with a black helmet as the author of the shot and are considering that the shooting was commissioned by a professional

ISRAEL PALESTINE

Robles reiterates the "enormous concern" about the delay in the departure of Spaniards from Gaza

MEDITERRANEAN IMMIGRATION

Sixteen migrants rescued, including two minors, eleven miles from Altea (Alicante)

They rescue 15 North Africans from a boat located 74 kilometers from Garrucha (Almería)

CANARY ISLANDS IMMIGRATION

Another death aboard a canoe in El Hierro, the tenth on the island since October

POLICE VACCINATION

The judge implicates former councilor Verges for "discriminating" against police officers with covid vaccines

SEXIST VIOLENCE

Prison ordered for the man arrested for trying to kill his ex-wife in Armilla (Granada)

DNA confirms the identity of the last victim of sexist violence in Catalonia

ALZHEIMER CONGRESS

Experts believe that Europe will have the first drugs against Alzheimer's in two years

LATIN GRAMMY

Rosalía, Shakira and Maluma join the Latin Grammy gala in Seville

Latin music floods Seville in the big week of the Latin Grammys

AND THE TOPICS OF EFE...

DRUG TRAFFICKING EVENTS

Nine countries led by the Civil Guard join forces to knock out cocaine trafficking

Spain, Portugal, Colombia, Ecuador, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Brazil, Panama and Dubai are the nine countries that, promoted by the Civil Guard, will integrate a new police "agency" to knock out drug trafficking, especially cocaine, with a single objective: dismantle the networks in their entire structure, from production to money laundering. By Sagrario Ortega

INFORMATION AGENDA PENDING AT 6:30 PM

POLICY

7:00 p.m.- Malaga.- EUROPEAN SOCIALISTS.- European socialists organize the "Forward Europe" youth forum, as a prelude to the Congress of the European Socialist Party that will be held on November 10 and 11. The president of the Group of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament (S&D), Iratxe García, speaks. Antojo Málaga Space. C/San Lorenzo, 25.

CULTURE AND SHOWS

7:00 p.m.- Logroño.- TELL IT FESTIVAL.- The writers Antonio Muñoz Molina and Azahara Alonso inaugurate the conversations of the Logroño Cuéntalo Narrative Festival, which has time as its generic theme. City Hall Auditorium. (Text) (Photo) (Video)

7:00 p.m.- The Gran Canarian palms.- WOMAD LAS PALMAS.- Concerts by Music Park/Rincón Park.

