HOY ES NOTICIA EN ESPAÑA

INVESTIDURA SÁNCHEZ
Sánchez enfila la investidura tras encajar a Puigdemont en su puzle más difícil
Principales aspectos del acuerdo del PSOE y Junts para la investidura de Sánchez
La amnistía abarcará entre 2012 y 2023 e incluirá casos de judicialización de la política
El PSOE apunta al 15 y 16 de noviembre como fechas para la investidura de Sánchez
El PSOE dice que el acuerdo es para la legislatura y no solo para la investidura. Puigdemont condiciona la "estabilidad" a los avances del pacto
Feijóo: "España ha perdido, los independentistas están ganando y el PSOE ha desaparecido"
Los presidentes autonómicos del PP se rebelan en tromba contra un acuerdo que consideran "vergonzante"
Abascal: Iniciamos una "resistencia civil" ante un "periodo negro" en España
Yolanda Díaz: La serenidad y convivencia se imponen al ruido y odio
PSOE y Junts promoverán un plan para que regresen a Cataluña las empresas que se mudaron
La CEOE convoca un comité extraordinario ante su "preocupación" por acuerdo PSOE-Junts
Se eleva a 15 el número de detenidos en incidentes con radicales al concluir la protesta en la sede del PSOE de Madrid
El CGPJ repudia el "atentado" a la separación de poderes del acuerdo entre PSOE y Junts
Los jueces se oponen al pacto PSOE-Junts porque quiebra la separación de poderes
Los fiscales se suman a los jueces en sus críticas al acuerdo entre PSOE y Junts
VIDAL QUADRAS
Vidal-Quadras se encuentra fuera de peligro tras ser tiroteado en pleno centro de Madrid
La Policía busca a un motorista con casco negro como autor del disparo y baraja que el tiroteo sea un encargo a un profesional
Irán condena "firmemente", si citar el ataque, cualquier tipo de "operación terrorista"
ISRAEL PALESTINA
Robles reitera la "enorme preocupación" por el retraso en la salida de españoles de Gaza
INMIGRACIÓN MEDITERRÁNEO
Rescatados dieciséis migrantes, entre ellos dos menores, a once millas de Altea (Alicante)
Rescatan a 15 magrebíes de una patera localizada a 74 kilómetros de Garrucha (Almería)
INMIGRACIÓN CANARIAS
Otro fallecido a bordo de un cayuco en El Hierro, el décimo en la isla desde octubre
VACUNACIÓN POLICÍAS
El juez implica a la exconsellera Verges por "discriminar" a los policías con las vacunas de la covid
VIOLENCIA MACHISTA
Ordenan prisión para el arrestado por intentar matar a su exmujer en Armilla (Granada)
El ADN confirma la identidad de la última víctima de violencia machista en Cataluña
ALZHEIMER CONGRESO
Expertos creen que Europa tendrá los primeros fármacos contra el Alzheimer en dos años
LATIN GRAMMY
Rosalía, Shakira y Maluma se suman a la gala de entrega de los Latin Grammy en Sevilla
La música latina inunda Sevilla en la gran semana de los Latin Grammy
EFE
ra/lss/fp
Redacción EFE Nacional (34)91 346 71 86
Puede escribir a nacional@efe.com para contactar con nuestra redacción.
En www.efeservicios.com encontrará toda la producción multimedia de la Agencia EFE y su Agenda Mundial, un listado actualizado de actos informativos programados.
Para cualquier otro producto o servicio, contacte con clientes@efe.com o llame al +34 91 346 72 45.
//////////////
SANCHEZ INVESTITURE
Sánchez heads towards the investiture after putting Puigdemont in his most difficult puzzle
Main aspects of the agreement between the PSOE and Junts for the investiture of Sánchez
The amnesty will cover between 2012 and 2023 and will include cases of judicialization of politics
The PSOE points to November 15 and 16 as dates for Sánchez's investiture
The PSOE says that the agreement is for the legislature and not just for the investiture. Puigdemont conditions "stability" on the progress of the pact
Feijóo: "Spain has lost, the independentists are winning and the PSOE has disappeared"
The regional presidents of the PP rebel against an agreement that they consider "shameful"
Abascal: We started a "civil resistance" in the face of a "black period" in Spain
Yolanda Díaz: Serenity and coexistence prevail over noise and hatred
PSOE and Junts will promote a plan for companies that moved to return to Catalonia
The CEOE convenes an extraordinary committee due to its "concern" over the PSOE-Junts agreement
The judges oppose the PSOE-Junts pact because it breaks the separation of powers
The prosecutors join the judges in their criticism of the agreement between PSOE and Junts
VIDAL QUADRAS
Vidal-Quadras is out of danger after being shot in the center of Madrid
The Police are looking for a motorcyclist with a black helmet as the author of the shot and are considering that the shooting was commissioned by a professional
ISRAEL PALESTINE
Robles reiterates the "enormous concern" about the delay in the departure of Spaniards from Gaza
MEDITERRANEAN IMMIGRATION
Sixteen migrants rescued, including two minors, eleven miles from Altea (Alicante)
They rescue 15 North Africans from a boat located 74 kilometers from Garrucha (Almería)
CANARY ISLANDS IMMIGRATION
Another death aboard a canoe in El Hierro, the tenth on the island since October
POLICE VACCINATION
The judge implicates former councilor Verges for "discriminating" against police officers with covid vaccines
SEXIST VIOLENCE
Prison ordered for the man arrested for trying to kill his ex-wife in Armilla (Granada)
DNA confirms the identity of the last victim of sexist violence in Catalonia
ALZHEIMER CONGRESS
Experts believe that Europe will have the first drugs against Alzheimer's in two years
LATIN GRAMMY
Rosalía, Shakira and Maluma join the Latin Grammy gala in Seville
Latin music floods Seville in the big week of the Latin Grammys
AND THE TOPICS OF EFE...
DRUG TRAFFICKING EVENTS
Nine countries led by the Civil Guard join forces to knock out cocaine trafficking
Spain, Portugal, Colombia, Ecuador, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Brazil, Panama and Dubai are the nine countries that, promoted by the Civil Guard, will integrate a new police "agency" to knock out drug trafficking, especially cocaine, with a single objective: dismantle the networks in their entire structure, from production to money laundering. By Sagrario Ortega
INFORMATION AGENDA PENDING AT 6:30 PM
POLICY
7:00 p.m.- Malaga.- EUROPEAN SOCIALISTS.- European socialists organize the "Forward Europe" youth forum, as a prelude to the Congress of the European Socialist Party that will be held on November 10 and 11. The president of the Group of Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament (S&D), Iratxe García, speaks. Antojo Málaga Space. C/San Lorenzo, 25.
CULTURE AND SHOWS
7:00 p.m.- Logroño.- TELL IT FESTIVAL.- The writers Antonio Muñoz Molina and Azahara Alonso inaugurate the conversations of the Logroño Cuéntalo Narrative Festival, which has time as its generic theme. City Hall Auditorium. (Text) (Photo) (Video)
7:00 p.m.- The Gran Canarian palms.- WOMAD LAS PALMAS.- Concerts by Music Park/Rincón Park.
EFE
ra/lss
EFE National Editorial (34)91 346 71 86
You can write to nacional@efe.com to contact our editorial team.
At www.efeservicios.com you will find all the multimedia production of the EFE Agency and its World Agenda, an updated list of scheduled information events.
For any other product or service, contact clients@efe.com or call +34 91 346 72 45.