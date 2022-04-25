AMÉRICATELESHOWTENDENCIASGRANDES LIBROSMIX5411
April 25, 2022
AMLO denied having been offended by Trump's statements: “I like him even though I'm a capitalist”

The president urged not to use Mexico “as a piñata” for election debates in the United States

Newsroom Infobae

April 25, 2022

The president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), ruled out having been offended after the statement in which his former US counterpart, Donald Trump, claimed to have broken his government; so much so that he even endorsed his good bond with him.

And it is that, during a rally in Ohio, the Republican revealed that he threatened to impose tariffs on the administration of López Obrador so that it implement a military deployment at the border and the “Stay in Mexico” program.

Despite this, Andrés Manuel assured that he will not “polemize” the issue that has already generated a wave of criticism against him. On the contrary, he assured that the relationship between the two countries during the Trump era was “good for both nations.”

Information in development...