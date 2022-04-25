AMLO denied having been offended by Trump's statements: “I like him even though I'm a capitalist”

The president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), ruled out having been offended after the statement in which his former US counterpart, Donald Trump, claimed to have broken his government; so much so that he even endorsed his good bond with him.

And it is that, during a rally in Ohio, the Republican revealed that he threatened to impose tariffs on the administration of López Obrador so that it implement a military deployment at the border and the “Stay in Mexico” program.

Despite this, Andrés Manuel assured that he will not “polemize” the issue that has already generated a wave of criticism against him. On the contrary, he assured that the relationship between the two countries during the Trump era was “good for both nations.”

Information in development...



