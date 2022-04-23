The 'appeared' father and the mother who “forgot” his son: details of the investigation of the dead baby in Santa Marta beach

A specialized prosecutor for children and adolescents took over the investigation to clarify the events in which the two-year-old boy, Samuel Guerrero, died in the area in Buritaca, in the city of Santa Marta, on April 4 of this year.

Although the authorities claimed that the child died by drowning, there are still several theories that would indicate that Samuel's mother, Yenni Higuera, would be involved in the baby's loss of life, since it was only known about the child until people saw the body by the sea.

For this reason, the aforementioned prosecutor together with the Judicial Police undertook a thorough analysis of the security videos, testimonies and other evidentiary material to identify how the minor arrived in those samaria waters where, unfortunately, he died.

One of the unknowns that most intrigues researchers is that 25-year-old Higuera only appeared 15 days after Samuel was confirmed to have died. However, the woman has not been able to give an official version to the authorities, since it became known that she is being held in a psychiatric clinic for a mental health condition she suffers from.

Doubts increased after the police announced that the infant's father appeared, identified as Edwin Guerrero, 29 years old, who lives in Bogotá and traveled to the capital of Magdalena to recognize the body of his son and give details of how little Samuel turned out in the seas so far from the capital colombian, where she supposedly lived.

However, the fact that the child's father had to be located by the National Police and the Police for Children and Adolescents has also generated insight in the investigators, so all versions are investigated.

It is worth noting that the relatives of the child's mother had been the first to report that they had not had information about Yenni Higuera and the child Samuel for a long time. However, once it became known of the minor's death, they would have wanted to avoid the press and would not have given information related to the case.

What's more, it became known that a couple of tourists saw a small blue car on the beach and, when they approached, they found the baby dead. Specifically, tourists found the youngest at kilometer 46 on the way to Buritaca, a sector known as Playa Bonita or Playa Linda, in the early hours of Monday, April 4.

Other information that is analyzed is that there is an alleged video of security cameras, held by the police, in which the minor can be seen in the arms of a woman, who is believed to be his mother. For his part, Edwin Guerrero told the authorities that he had no news of his ex-wife and son since April 1 when he did not find her at home.

