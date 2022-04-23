Gary Medel points out Reinaldo Rueda as one of those responsible for the elimination of Chile from Qatar 2022

En la imagen, el director técnico de Chile, el colombiano Reinaldo Rueda. EFE/José Valle/Archivo

The Chilean national team faces being outside the world championship for the second time in a row. His last participation was in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where he reached the round of 16 and fell from the penalty shootout to the host team. In the process of the Qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022, one of the coaches was Reinaldo Rueda, who was harshly criticized by Gary Medel.

The 'pit bull' spoke to ESPN F90 from Chile as one of the benchmarks of the southern team. There he highlighted the great players that the Chilean team has, but he took responsibility for the elimination on the coaching bodies that passed, first Reinaldo Rueda and then Martin Lasarte, Uruguayan who spent as coach of Millonarios FC in Colombia.

In Playoffs, Reinaldo Rueda led only four matches against the Chilean team with a win, a draw and two losses. These matches resulted in four points and six goals against, the same number of goals in favor. The only item in which the winning balance was positive against defeats was in the friendlies, where from 2018 to 2020 he completed 17 with six wins, six draws and five losses. Its performance with Chile was 43.21%.

At the time, the vallecaucano coach was also criticized by the historic striker, now commentator, Mauricio Pinilla, who defined Rueda as a great guy, with a horrible way of working:

Reinaldo Rueda's third cycle in the Colombia national team was not good either, he led 22 matches with a record of 7 wins, 10 draws and 5 losses. The overall performance was 46.97%, one of its lowest records with national teams. The 'tricolor' lasted seven matches without winning (4 matches and three falls) and the 1-0 against Peru at the Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla put it in 'check' for the closing of the tournament.

The coach after his departure from the Colombia national team, where he did not receive compensation after failing to meet the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualification, would have offers to lead the Honduras national team, whose last coach was Hernan 'Bolillo' Gomez, and the Panama national team in case Danish team Thomas Christiansen does not accept the renewal offer.

At the club level, the team that manages it as the only option is Atlético Nacional. Journalist Jaime Dinas assured that the Antioquia team's priority is to finalize the return of the Vallecaucano who won him champion of the Copa Libertadores in 2016, the same year in which he won the Colombian Super League and the Colombian Cup. In addition, he celebrated the league title in 2015 and 2017.

