What is Rosa Salary and how to obtain it

The governor of the State of Mexico, Alfredo del Mazo Maza, continued the delivery of cards from the economic aid program for women in poverty: the Pink Salary.

On Tuesday, April 19, Del Mazo Maza continued with the delivery of cards in Toluca through a public event, which were interrupted by the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. But in the face of the decline in infections and hospitalizations, they resumed the events.

Del Mazo said he was very excited to give the cards to women in several municipalities in the state. The event was attended by about a thousand women and five thousand others remotely who would also receive the support. “Thanks to you, families are getting ahead and that's why the Pink Salary program was born,” said the governor.

The women came from the municipalities of Toluca, Atizapán, Capulhuac, Mexicaltzingo, Metepec, San Mateo Atenco, Texcaliacac, Tianguistenco, Ocoyoacac, Xalatlaco and Zinacantepec.

The Salario Rosa Strong Families Social Development Program, according to its official website, aims to increase the economic income of women from 18 to 59 years of age living in the Mexican entity who are in poverty.

Los eventos para entrega de las tarjetas de Salario Rosa se vieron interrumpidos por el COVID-19 (Foto: Twitter@EduardoFloMa1)

The granting of cash transfers is also for those who are engaged in domestic work and do not receive remuneration, as well as training for human development, which, according to the governor, serve to continue studying, to invest in a business and self-entrepreneurship.

It also provides support to women in the field of human rights, in legal proceedings, in psychological care that should be required by the holder. As well as public health services, psychological and social assistance, and assistance to enable him to complete his basic education.

This financial support consists of the delivery of 2,400 pesos on a bimonthly basis, which is granted to vulnerable women and members of the program, which will continue to be in force among the programs granted by the State of Mexico.

While he indicated that the support is for whatever the beneficiaries would like, he mentioned that it is mainly focused on health issues, food, household expenses and education issues.

El apoyo es de 2 mil 400 pesos por un año cada dos meses (@alfredodelmazo)

In addition, the governor asserted that the program is not “one-time” delivery, but over the course of a year.

What are the requirements to apply?

-Check that the applicant lives in a vulnerable situation such as; poverty, extreme poverty, low resources and marginalization.

-Be a resident of the State of Mexico.

-Have the age allowed, that is, between 18 and 59 years old.

-Being a housewife and not having any professional work.

-Do not have income from a formal job.

Las beneficiarias deben ser de 18 a 59 años (salario rosa Edomex)

Although the call is closed, the process can be online, through the Internet portal of the State Council for Women and Social Welfare (CEMyBS); or through in person at the Secretariat for Women and Social Welfare.

In this case, the following must be submitted:

-Valid official identification.

-Proof of address not older than three months of the Edomex.

-Unique Population Register Key (CURP)

-Commitment letter

-The format of registration to the program

-Provide a form of manifestation of non-receipt of income

For the face-to-face form, an appointment will have to be scheduled. The opening hours are Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and the address is at Av. General Felipe Ángeles esquina Quintana Roo, s/n, Colonia Villa Hogar, C.P 50170, Toluca, State of Mexico.

Once enrolled in the program, the beneficiary will receive her pink card, through which she can check her balance and her movements by telephone at 800 276 93 5.

For any clarification or doubt, interested parties may contact the Rosa Wage for the Integral Development of the Family line at number 722 915 56 23 or 722 213 89 16, the Department of Disability Care 722 2 17 28 55 extension 8101 or may submit their request in an email dirmujercemybs@edomex.gob.mx.

