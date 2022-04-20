Vladimir Cerrón responds to Cesar Hildebrandt: “The president doesn't owe me anything, nor do I owe the president”

In that sense, the director of the weekly Hildebrandt in his Thirteen specified that the president will not restructure his ministerial cabinet, as he promised the archbishop of Huancayo and Cardinal Pedro Barreto, as he “owes Vladimir Cerrón”.

“Monsignor Pedro Barreto ignores that the problem is not that Castillo promises him gold. The problem is that Mr. Pedro Castillo owes Vladimir Cerrón (...) Let's see if Mr. Cerrón gives him permission to have a new and equally different cabinet,” Hildebrandt explained during his podcast.

“I don't believe in any word in the announcement of the new cabinet. The problem is, it's weightless. That's what Vladimir Cerrón wants, to infiltrate the state with its people who are generally very servile with their point of view,” he added about the pressure that Cerrón could generate for being the leader within the party that led Pedro Castillo to the presidency of Peru.

In this regard, the secretary general of Peru Libre stated that “Hildebrandt has gone into frank decline” and that he now “believes what his caviar friends have said,” that Peru Libre controls the state.

“The President doesn't owe me anything, nor do I owe the President. Everything achieved is due to the people,” he said through his social networks.

Twitter de Vladimir Cerrón.

LASHES OUT AT CARDENAL BARRETO

In the middle of Holy Week, Cerrón attacked Cardinal Pedro Barreto, who, after meeting with President Castillo, announced that the formation of a new cabinet is being discussed.

“Very soon the president will announce the changes that are going through a new Cabinet and a premier that no longer depends on the Peru-Libre party or groups around President Castillo, that is very clear,” Barreto said on the morning of Holy Thursday outside the Government Palace.

“The proposal is a change of course; a course that means national unity and that he is the President of all Peruvians,” he continued.

Faced with this, the secretary general of the political group spoke on Twitter. “Monsignor Pedro Barreto says that the country is about to die, a statement that once again confirms that the clergy are in favor of the conspiracy against the president,” Cerrón wrote in a first tweet.

Then he was more concrete and said that if the president is thinking about a new cabinet without knowledge of the Council of Ministers, his bench and his party, and only in complicity with the Church, he would be in a big political error.

“Ecclesiastical coup? If the priest hasn't found out yet, there is one party that won the elections and the rest would be usurpation. The interference of the clergy to elect a premier or a cabinet is totally unacceptable,” he added.

Finally, he said that the people will only defend the government if it implements policies in favor of the dispossessed, discriminated against and exploited, on earth and not in heaven. “The Barreto Cabinet would only guarantee the subordinate coexistence of the people with their exploiters, believing it natural and necessary,” he said.

