Video: a child and an adult were rescued from a car in the face of the sudden rise of a stream in Barranquilla

Minutes of anguish lived in a seven-year-old child and an adult in Barranquilla (Atlántico) after the car in which they were mobilizing was trapped in one of the city's roads, where a stream had a sudden increase due to the heavy downpours that are falling in the country.

On social networks, a video was made viral in which we observe the stressful moments when the child is extracted with help several people who came to help them.

According to the RCN Radio station, the accident occurred exactly on 85th Street between the 50th and 49C races, in the north of the Atlantic capital, where the vehicle was beginning to be dragged by the force of water. Once they left, the car was dragged until it collided with more cars that prevented it from moving forward.

While on Caracol Radio they interviewed Freddy Almanza, one of the people who helped get the child out of the car.

“As soon as I saw that the car was coming close, the first thing I did was go in that direction and when I saw that a child was in the car, I decided to rescue him, fortunately the vehicle stopped when it hit three more vehicles,” he said.

After helping the child, Almanza warned the adult who was also in the car that it was necessary for him to leave because the crescent could drag him too.

“I told the man to get out of the car because the stream could still take him and the man got out of the vehicle,” he told that station.

In the face of the emergency, as reported on RCN Radio, even firefighters came to the scene with a machine to help in the emergency.

“We received the call from the community and we arrived, but these people were already safe because of the maneuvers that the community did. Being in the area, we did a review to avoid another case to regret and we made sure that people were in good health,” Captain Jaime Pérez, commander of the Barranquilla Fire Department, said on that radio station.

The rescuer also said that on Tuesday they had to attend several accidents, including the fall of an electricity pole due to the downpours that historically cause this type of situation in that city.

“Our firefighters arrived in the area and together with the staff of the Air-e company this situation was controlled, which left no injuries. The call to the community is to secure the roof tiles of their homes in this rainy season in Barranquilla and the Atlantic,” Captain Pérez concluded on RCN Radio.







