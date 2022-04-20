Universitario vs Sporting Cristal: Day, time and TV channel of the match for Liga 1

Universitario vs Sporting Cristal: the Peruvian Liga 1 announced the schedule of the next dates of the Apertura Tournament and the date and time of the match between the cream square and the celestial team were known.

The duel between the merengue team and the 'brewers' will be the last one among the so-called big three of the capital in the first championship of the year. Alianza Lima has already faced both clubs with opposite results: a victory against the 'U' and a loss to Cristal.

WHEN WILL THE UNIVERSITARIO VS CRISTAL BE?

The match of the 15th day of the Apertura will take place next Saturday, May 21 from 7:00pm (Peruvian time).

WHERE WILL THE 'U' VS CRISTAL BE PLAYED?

The cream team and the celestial team will be measured at the Monumental de Ate stadium, home of Universitario. The match will be broadcast on Movistar Tv's Gol Perú on the paid signal on channels 14 and 714 HD.

Programación de la fecha 15 del Torneo Apertura de la Liga 1

With four matches left for the next classic of Liga 1, the merengue team has in tow the defeat against Alianza Lima and the departure of the second coach so far this year.

First, Uruguayan strategist Gregorio Pérez left office in January for health reasons at the start of the season and without playing an official match after his return to the club in 2021. Later, Álvaro Gutiérrez was dismissed last Monday, April 18.

On an interim basis, the coach Jorge Araujo will be responsible for the first team of Universitario after taking over the reserve of the crema squad.

The provisional strategist will have to turn the team around and get the most points to keep track of the top spots in the Apertura Tournament standings.

On the way and depending on the results, in addition to the possible confirmation of a new coach by the administration, the merengue team with 'Coco' Araujo will face Sport Boys, Atlético Grau, Alianza Atlético and Carlos Mannucci.

The case of Sporting Cristal is more complex because it will face two tournaments simultaneously: the Liga 1 and the Copa Libertadores.

Roberto Mosquera's leaders strengthened with the 6-4 win against Deportivo Municipal and cut the bad streak of three lost matches. In addition, they rose to eighth place in the Apertura table with 15 points.

The celestial team will have the matches against Cienciano, Talleres (Libertadores), Binacional, ADT, Universidad Católica (Copa) and Ayacucho FC.

