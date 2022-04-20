Russia gave a new ultimatum to troops defending Mariupol to surrender

Imagen de archivo de soldados prorrusos a bordo de un transporte blindado durante el conflicto entre Rusia y Ucrania en las afueras del sureño puerto de Mariúpol, Ucrania. 12 de abril, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko/Archivo

Russia gave a new ultimatum to Ukrainian forces equipped at the Azovstal metallurgical plant in Mariupol to lay down their arms on Wednesday, after on Tuesday none of the defenders surrendered within two hours given by Moscow to do so.

“Despite the complete irresponsibility of the officials of the Kiev regime, in order to save their military personnel, the Russian Armed Forces, guided by purely human principles, again offer the militants of nationalist battalions and mercenaries to stop combat and lay down their arms at 1400 local time (11.00 GMT),” said the head of the National Defence Control Centre, Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev.

The colonel general again assured that Russia will guarantee the safety and lives of those who surrender this Wednesday.

He indicated that on Tuesday “at 22.00 local time (19.00 GMT), no one had reached the indicated (humanitarian) corridor”.

El Ejército ruso extendió el plazo otorgado a los soldados que resisten en la defensa de la ciudad portuaria para que entreguen sus armas a cambio de la vida via REUTERS

Russia attributed the failure of its umpteenth ultimatum given to the last Ukrainian resistance in the huge steel mill, surrounded by Russian troops, to the fact that “the Kiev authorities continue to deceive their own people, convincing them of the alleged absence of evacuation capabilities.”

Mizintsev asserts that the Ukrainian troops and the Azov battalion that are still resisting in the factory, “aware of the despair of their situation, are ready to lay down their arms, but only on the order of Kiev, because in the absence of it, a military tribunal would await them”.

THE LAST FEW HOURS

The commander, Sergei Volyna, of the 36th Marine Brigade of the Ukrainian Army asked world leaders to extradite the armed forces, the more than 500 wounded and hundreds of Ukrainian civilians from Mariupol because the situation is difficult in the Azovstal territory.

“This is our call to the world, it may be our last call. We may only have a few days or hours left. The enemy group is dozens of times larger than us, they have dominance in the air, in artillery, in groups operating on land, equipment and tanks,” Volyna reported in a video posted on her Facebook account, as reported by Ukrainian news agency UNIAN.

In this regard, Volyna called on world leaders to apply “the extradition procedure” and to transfer Ukrainian military and civilians to the territory of a third state.

He also explained that along with the military there are more than 500 wounded soldiers and hundreds of civilians, including women and children. “We ask for security in the territory of a third country,” said the commander.

Local authorities say that thousands of soldiers and civilians are trapped in Azovstal. An adviser to the Mariupol mayor's office said that 2,000 people, mostly women and children, are in a “horrible situation” without water, food or fresh air.

Although the Russians claim to control Mariupol, Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Kirilenko refuted it and told CNN on Tuesday that “there are some districts where street fighting is limited.”

(With information from EFE)

