Never again does a judge abusing his functions against women and children

Fidel Gallegos Figueroa is a district judge for Oaxaca who has federal competence to settle matters. According to the Code of Ethics of Judges attached to the Federal Judiciary, no personal passion should influence the actions or determinations they have within their powers. Much less is it permissible for an official to use his/her hierarchy vis-à-vis local courts or contacts to have an impact on the decisions that other judges make on a matter in which they are involved.

It would be a real shame to confirm that, as the survivor of vicarious violence and former partner of the district judge, Luvia Altamirano, has accused, that there is a member of the judiciary using her power tools to separate her youngest son from her mother.

In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, specifically, on April 19, 2020, Luvia suffered physical and sexual assaults by her then husband Fidel Gallegos Figueroa; however, she required help from the municipal police to be able to leave the conjugal home and escape.

The Second District Judge is also accused of violent acts against young Luvia Altamirano, who has reported experiencing a stormy relationship with different types of aggressions. However, today your child is at high risk. During the pandemic, the child was separated from his mother and hidden without being able to see him even once. Family disputes before local courts have had ups and downs among which, on the one hand, she was able to have observed visits while the father asked to withdraw her mother's parental authority and prevent her from seeing her son forever.

A couple of weeks ago, Luvia Altamirano sent a letter to the Chief Minister of the Supreme Court of Justice, Arturo Zaldívar, requesting his intervention. Hopefully these letters can reach your understanding to review, through the Council of the Judiciary, the actions of Judge Fidel Gallegos.

As a surviving mother of vicarious violence, the one in which parents use their children as a tool to harm, has expressed her concern that both the local authorities, that is, the Superior Court of Justice of the State of Oaxaca and the Attorney General's Office; and the federal authorities, District and Collegiate Courts of the Thirteenth Circuit, have contributed to their plan to separate her from her youngest son of 5 years with legal tricks, false facts and intending to manipulate justice as a matter of convenience.

If you have come to this part of the text and think about why Luvia has not promoted an amparo, know that she has done so. Do you know who might be responsible for your decision before two judges from Oaxaca who are in danger in your position? None other than Fidel Gallegos, Second District Judge, as Judge of Guarantees. The same Fidel Gallegos Figueroa who has urged local judge Joana Vasconcelos Sánchez to become a magistrate. The same one that has legalized the abduction of Luvia's youngest son. No victim should feel helpless in the face of this type of event, which although exceptional to the universe of applicants for justice, they cannot afford.

Luvia's son was 3 years old when he was abducted. On November 12, 2021, family judge Joana Vasconcelos, with deception and threats accused by Luvia, physically separated her from her young son, arguing that since the boy did not want to be with his father, a psychologist would restrain him. What actually happened is that Judge Joanna changed custody to shared custody, giving back to the child's father the right to remain with him and fine-tuning a procedure for loss of parental authority against Luvia, at which point he is.

It is not only unethical for a judge to use his office to define personal matters in which it is necessary for a third party outside the situation to make the determinations. It is also illegal and immoral for the justice apparatus to cease to be efficient because it encounters an asymmetric relationship, where the gender perspective becomes non-existent because it is before a party with greater economic and political power. That is why I consider it essential to assert the principles of ethics in the judiciary and to implement the imperative of justice that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has promoted: “Outside the law, nothing; above the law, no one.”

There can be no judges with the privilege of adjusting the law to their size as long as there are injustices, vicarious violence, children and women suffering impunity. The little one will be birthday on August 31 and for the sake of everyone, I hope he can celebrate freely with his lifelong caregiver: his mother.

We have already talked about “Vicarious Violence”, it is violence that is exerted on children with the sole objective of causing pain to the mother, it is the cruelest expression of gender violence “if a man kills you, you are no longer there to suffer it, but surviving the outburst of daughters and sons is extremely painful, cruel and inhuman”.

Vicarious violence has the complicity of a society that continually questions women, which questions their words and their motherhood, but society is not the only complicit in this violence, so is the system that has allowed women to exercise institutional violence with the consent of the authorities. One of the examples of this violence is Elisa Celis, co-founder of the National Front Against Vicarian Violence and representative of the state of Jalisco, one of the states with the highest corruption rate in the country. Her life has been judged for more than two years and 8 months when the father of her children does not return them to their homes afterwards to spend the summer vacation period of 2019 in compliance with an agreement signed and ratified by a Family Judge in the state of Jalisco where she originally had custody of her two children, instead of returning the children as agreed in that agreement, she notifies her that in another family court had granted provisional custody of the minors to the parent in just three days and without presenting a single piece of evidence for being on vacation as confessed by the children's own father. Elisa recovers custody of her two children in just 5 weeks in a collegiate court that orders the return of minors within 48 hours since September 2019.

Not only has Elisa Celis not recovered her minors, but to date she has had to face the institutional violence that has been irrationally committed against her, she has litigated more than 40 cases in the federal judiciary and more than 16 in the state judiciary, her life has been prosecuted, I have faced criminal proceedings against her thanks to countless false complaints by his former partner, he has been falsely accused of violence, drugging his own son, breach of trust, threats, fraud among many other complaints, under the shelter and absolute collusion of the authorities with the sole purpose of giving up legal proceedings and renouncing custody of her two sons, where to date she has won more than 23 executions in favor of Elisa in various collegiate courts that ratify both her custody and the immediate return of her minors.

They are currently carrying out the restitution of their minors in compliance with three amparos that are supposed to return minors within 48 hours. Moreover, judges of both common and federal jurisdiction continue to be permissive to the abducting father in the already six proceedings to attempt to return their children in recent weeks, where the father has failed to comply with what was ordered, despite the fact that various collegiate courts determined that there is liability and possible criminal and property punishment for the judges who have not complied with the definitive suspension ordering the return of minors to Elisa Celis in these two years and eight months.

The complicity between the authorities and the abducting father has been a constant in the proceedings of Elisa Celis, where the economic inequality of the parties to this litigation has been overwhelming so that the minors continue to be in the care of the abducting father with the shelter of the same judges, the father of the minors is heir to one of the the most famous Tequila house in the world, where its economic power has been a key element in ensuring that in a failed and notoriously sexist justice system institutional violence is now exercised with the full rigor of the law.

