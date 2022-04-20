Mother found her two children stealing and publicly reprimanded them in Bucaramanga

The disappointment and anger of a Santanderean mother went viral on social media, after several people recorded the woman when she found her children committing crimes in the city of Bucaramanga. Although the young men were armed with a knife and instilled fear in the community, when they had their mother in front of them demanding their actions they could only sit on the ground and remain silent.

“Wait for us to get home,” said the woman and the community applauded her scolding to the young people who, apparently, minutes earlier were accompanied by other criminals on the streets of the city. The video shows that, in addition, several officers are surrounding the woman's children and, one of them, explains to the mother what they were doing.

The mother repeatedly beat them and questioned what they were doing, she also scolded the older one for having brought the youngest to what looks like a central park in the capital of the department of Santander. “You think it's very nice to be seen here... yes, surely the agents caught them and told them that it was wrong for them to play,” the woman shouted without crediting the explanations of one of her children, who told her that they were playing football.

At that time, one of the officers approached the woman and pointed out that she had proof that her children were not playing games, but planning a robbery. “No, they weren't playing. They were stealing in a combo, three more were with them, I have a video and I can show it to them with that,” the officer told the angry mother who questioned the boys whose knife they were carrying.

Fortunately, the patrolmen managed to prevent the young people from committing the crime, but they found the knife; for her part, the mother stressed that she was working and did not know what her children were doing at that time.

Mom found her son committing crimes in Bucaramanga

The viral video was shared on networks by Juan Carlos Cárdenas, current mayor of Bucaramanga, who highlighted the mother's role in reprimanding her children for what they were doing. “Thanks to the mother who reprimands and scolds her children after learning that they were apparently going to commit a crime and were arrested by the police,” the local president wrote in a Facebook post.

The president insisted that he hopes that the 'pull of the ears' by the mother has worked so that young people focus more on their studies than on crime. What is known is that, for the time being, the young people were only warned by the authorities about how dangerous it was for them to be robbing in the city, in the same way it was believed that the public scolding given by their mother was sufficient 'punishment'.

In the comments of the publication, people also applaud the mother's behavior by publicly reprimanding young people. “Excellent mommy, this is how we have to talk to the children hard and unobstructed so that they learn to be good people, useful to society”; “This must be done... if we knew how to correct the child of today we would not have to punish the man of tomorrow... hard with these disobedient children”, some netizens said.

