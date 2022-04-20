Ministry of Health seeks health system premium to be paid based on results

On April 19, the Ministry of Health socialized the proposal for a new methodology to define the Capitation Payment Unit (UPC), which is the premium that the health system recognizes to EPS to insure each member.

The Deputy Minister of Social Protection, María Andrea Godoy Casadiego, indicated in a forum developed with the health sector that this is a methodology that has been worked with scientific societies, as well as with academia.

“The aim is to put on the agenda and on the discussion table that we need to move forward in another way of recognizing and paying for services.” For Godoy, this proposal must come from the national government, so he explained that this is coupled with another series of measures that have already been implemented.

It should be borne in mind that this work has been done based on the different experiences of the actors of the system, which already add up to 30 years of accumulated knowledge and allow us to know today what is the path of health of Colombians.

“That is nothing other than having health results for effective access to the service,” he said.

For her part, Marcela Brun Vergara, director of the Regulation of Benefits, Costs and Fees, presented the new approximations in the calculation of the Capitation Payment Unit. To this end, he explained the aspects that will be taken into account in this objective, such as health conditions, incentives and health outcomes.

In this regard, with a view to implementation next June, the official presented the proposal to manage a UPC by health conditions. “We are thinking of a UPC that includes two tools to address two objectives that go hand in hand: an ex-ante and an ex-post tool, which allows a better definition of the distribution of risk management, while encouraging early detection, timely initiation of treatment and thus the non-progression of the disease”, he said.

He added that the proposal is aligned with incentives that account for the health outcomes that are desired as a country. “We have been investing for the past 30 years in having a better and better UPC, a premium that recognizes the health care that is required.”

In this sense, the purpose of the proposed methodology is to identify the epidemiological behaviors of the population, as well as effective treatments for the control of the disease and thus have a UPC that focuses on results, that is, to put resources in the right place.

“For this, we have proposed a path that includes a set of phases that will allow us to reach the final goal. First, to know what is the set of pathologies that are causing us concern not only from a statistical point of view, but also from a health point of view,” Brun said.

Secondly, “to be able to define the set of diagnostic codes associated with these pathologies,” the director completed, clarifying that this would be a good adjuster of the health condition or disease.

In the third order is the proposal to create baskets of services so that the ideal care can be found, “or what we consider to be the ideal standard for maintaining a well-treated and controlled patient”.

For the Ministry of Health, this proposal is important to know what amount should be distributed, and that it also generates incentives, which is what, in Brun's words, “will seal the strategy, because it will allow us to connect the resources we provide to insurers for the management of the highest cost patients, and then with the mechanism of incentives, to check if we are meeting the goal, whether the results were achieved in patients.”

