Magaly Medina revealed Oscar del Portal's alleged infidelity with Fiorella Mendez

The announcement of Aldo Miyashiro's ampay with his former reporter Fiorella Retiz caused a stir on social media, as no one could imagine that the host of La Banda's Chino would be unfaithful to his wife Érika Villalobos, with whom he had shared a family trip to Spain just a day ago.

However, before broadcasting the images of the disloyalty of the popular 'Chino', Magaly Medina revealed a rather curious fact, noting that his' urracos' did not intend to capture the actor, but his partner Oscar del Portal.

According to the 'Urraca' rumor came to its production that the América Deportes host had an extramarital relationship with Fiorella Méndez, the ex-wife of cumbiambero Pedro Loli.

“ Oscar del Portal, the sports commentator for América Deportes, is also the protagonist of this story, and then I'm going to tell you some infidence. We weren't really in the footsteps of Aldo Miyashiro, Aldo Miyashiro was the cherry on our cake, because we were really wanting to observe or were in the footsteps was what we had already been told about the signs we had, because we always rely on what there is rumor ”, he explained.

Magaly Medina also pointed out that they had rumors of Oscar del Portal's alleged infidelity for several weeks, so they followed in his footsteps and on more than one occasion they caught him sharing with Fiorella Méndez, who works in the production of Aldo Miyashiro's programs.

“ We were in the footsteps of Oscar del Portal because rumors indicated that there was a rapprochement between him and the former partner of the cumbiambero Pedro Loli , the girl who works in the production of several television programs, Fiorella Méndez, but it turns out that, while we were in that investigation, it turns out that we discovered the jackpot,” he said.

FIORELLA MÉNDEZ SPENT THE NIGHT IN THE APARTMENT OF OSCAR DEL PORTAL

On the same day that Aldo Miyashiro was amped with Fiorella Retiz, Oscar del Portal and Fiorella Méndez also arrived at the sports journalist's department to celebrate the triumph of the television host team.

The reporters who were capturing everything that was happening at the meeting they had, never saw Pedro Loli's ex-wife leave the house . It was only at 9:30 a.m. on April 19 that she was seen taking a taxi to leave the place.

When approached by the reporter, she denied at all times that she stayed at the house of Oscar del Portal, whose name is that he is married to Vanessa Quimper.

Aldo Miyashiro has been harshly criticized on social media for being unfaithful to his wife Érika Villalobos.

