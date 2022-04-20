Jason Momoa will star in the Minecraft-inspired film

Cast member Jason Momoa arrives at the world premiere of "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part" on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

The film about Minecraft (the best-selling video game of all time belonging to the Swedish company Mojang) is already a fact according to information published in The Hollywood Reporter, in which it was also commented that Jason Momoa would be in the final negotiations to be part of this project. The direction would fall into the hands of Jared Hess, according to the site specializing in entertainment news. Hess has to his credit the 2004 film Napoleon Dynamite; and Nacho Libre, released in 2006.

The production will be led by Mary Parent (Dune) and Roy Lee (Death Note), while executive production will be by Jon Berg, Cale Boyter and Jon Spaihts. It will also feature Vu Bui and Lydia Winters, from Mojang Studios, who will also produce the film.

Jason Mamoa en "Aquaman y el reino perdido". (Warner Bros. Pictures)

The Minecraft game made its debut in 2011 and simulates a place where players build cities and worlds with blocks of different sizes. Immediately, the game became a worldwide success and reached more than 100 million users within a few years of its release. Until now, no further details of the film and its plot have been revealed, nor have any other figures accompanying Momoa in this film.

This project is a culmination of several negotiations that the creators of the game began with the authorities of Warner Bros. back in 2014, and that finally sees the light now in 2022. At that time, the film was going to be directed by Jill Messick. It is worth mentioning that Messick committed suicide in 2018 and the project was then cut short again. In fact, Messick will receive recognition in the film's credits once it ends.

Minecraft superó el billón de visualizaciones en YouTube. YOUTUBE / MICROSOFT Europa Press

In recent years, fans of video games have been able to watch films on the big screen based on some of them. Free Guy for example, starring Ryan Reynolds, was considered a free version of the game GTA (Grand Theft Auto). Also on the list are Uncharted (with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the central roles), and Sonic 2 with Jim Carrey, and both film versions were well received by fans.

Jason Momoa's luck turned upside down after his participation in the HBO series Game of Thrones. His role as Khal Drogo, that warrior who spoke a fictional language, earned him worldwide recognition that led to roles such as that of the DC Universe superhero Aquaman, and his participation as Duncan in the multi-award-winning Dune.

