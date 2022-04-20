Debanhi Escobar case: what is known about the searches of the department and transport company

Debanhi Escobar was trying to return home after a party, but her parents haven't heard from her since the early morning of April 9, 2022, when the driver who was supposed to take her took a picture of her in the middle of the road.

Since then, investigations by the authorities and the search for the family have grown, who managed to follow their journey to a company of transport where she was caught, through security cameras, when she was allegedly asking for help.

However, the Prosecutor's folder also pointed to another path that led them to the search of an apartment where they were looking for belongings of the 18-year-old girl, according to correspondent David Carrizales of El Universal.

Autoridades hicieron un par de cateos en Monterrey FOTO: GABRIELA PÉREZ MONTIEL / CUARTOSCURO.COM Gabriela Pérez | Gabriela Pérez

It was through the Prosecutor's Office Specialized in Missing Persons that the Condominios Constitución Housing Unit was accessed, in downtown Monterrey, the capital of Nuevo León. The area is 17 kilometers from the road where Debanhi was located.

After arriving at one of the apartments on the ground floor, the authorities tried to knock on the door, but ended up forcibly entering in search of clues that would lead them to the location of Debanhi Escobar.

According to Mexico's correspondent David Casas del Sol, there would be reports and data in the hands of the Neolean authorities, indicating that various objects could be found inside relating to the case of the missing girl.

Fiscalía de Nuevo León y gamilia o amigos de Debanhi Escobar continúan la búsqueda a 10 días de su desaparición Foto: REUTERS/Daniel Becerril REUTERS

However, the authorities did not clarify the reasons behind the search, nor did they disclose the results of the search carried out in some condominiums quite far away, and until now, without data that could link it to the case.

Hours earlier, Debanhi's father, Mario Escobar, confessed that the local prosecutor's office had extended the search and lines of investigation to the aforementioned condominiums , although he added that he would hardly have access to the results of such inquiries.

Mario Escobar said that the Public Prosecutor's Office has done a lot of work to learn more information that gives certainty where to find the young woman from Nuevo León. “The Prosecutor's Office has done its job, it has been delayed, we hope to have a good perspective on what happened,” said the father.

On the other hand, El Universal reported that Debanhi's family was able to agree to inspect the facilities of Alcosa Transportes Internacional, with permission from those in charge of the complex where Debanhi would have asked for help after being allegedly abandoned by a taxi driver.

This inspection, in the company of the Civil Force and Investigative Police, in addition to binomials, lasted more than 10 hours and did not yield relevant data that could help to find his whereabouts, according to the correspondent.

It was in this company, located at kilometer 15.5 of the Highway to Nuevo Laredo, very close to where Debanhi was apparently abandoned, was the last place where Debanhi was abandoned were able to locate it thanks to security cameras near the area.

Los primeros cateos en busca de Debanhi Escobar no arrojaron datos relevantes hasta el momento Fotos: REUTERS/Daniel Becerril REUTERS

According to the latest reports regarding the young woman's case, it is said that on Saturday, April 8, she attended a party in the company of her friends. However, the people with whom he was accompanied had differences and broke up. Since the early morning of April 9, there is no communication with her.

The young woman boarded a taxi for private service, but due to her inconvenience she would have stepped out of the vehicle and descended onto the track at kilometer 15 of the road to Nuevo Laredo. A photograph of her waiting on the highway went viral on social media because it was the last place she was seen before she disappeared.

