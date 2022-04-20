Aldo Miyashiro: Who is Fiorella Retiz, the woman ampayated with the TV host?

The name of Fiorella Retiz has taken on relevance in the last hours of this Tuesday after being the protagonist of the ampay with Aldo Miyashiro. Although she has been seen on television because of her career as a reporter, it is the first time she has been involved in a Peruvian entertainment scandal.

As can be seen on her social networks, she considers herself a multifaceted woman and a football lover. She is currently working as the host of a technology program “Click”, which is broadcast on Movistar TV, Claro TV, Best Cable, among other channels. It is worth mentioning that among his last guests was the popular “Chino” Miyashiro.

It is also responsible for some segments of the sports web portal “Ovación Digital”, which reports on national football and all its matches. In addition, she shows off as a figure and is an ambassador for “BetGana”, a sports betting platform.

Fiorella Retiz y Aldo Miyashiro en el programa "Click". (Foto: Instagram)

On April 4, Fiorella Retiz shared with her more than 94,000 followers on Instagram that she earned her Bachelor of Journalism after finishing her college degree last year.

During her career as a communicator, she has worked conducting sports programs and being a reporter on “Al Sexto Día”. Among his latest publications, he did not hesitate to share some photos with the “La Banda del Chino” team, with whom he commented on the Peruvian football team.

Fiorella Retiz is very active in social networks, spreading her daily activities as a reporter for the Once Machos FC sports team and the Football 7 Super League. On the other hand, she does not hesitate to highlight the love she has for her 6-year-old son and to post some photographs of her different trips she makes to the interior of Peru.

Fiorella Retiz en el programa "La Banda del Chino" en el 2015. (Foto: Instagram)

HE DISABLED COMMENTS ON HIS SOCIAL NETWORKS

After the preview of Aldo Miyashiro's ampay spread on the afternoon of April 18, Fiorella Retiz surprised by disabling comments from all her social networks. On his official Twitter account it can be seen that no Tweet can be read.

“These Tweets are protected. Only approved followers can see Fiorella Retiz's Twwts,” said the social network to all those who are not followers of the reporter.

Foto: Twitter

He did the same on his official Instagram account, since no one can comment on his posts. It should be noted that this decision came just when Magaly Medina announced the promotion of ampay, so it raised suspicions from the beginning. Everything seems to indicate that the communicator did not want to receive rejection messages from users.

Foto: Instagram

Foto: Instagram

