When will Alianza Lima and Sporting Cristal play again for Copa Libertadores 2022?

The Copa Libertadores remains the tournament of terror for Peruvian clubs. So far this year, no one has been able to score at least one draw. César Vallejo and Universitario did not make it to the group stage, so only Alianza Lima and Sporting Cristal can change the face of this tough present.

In the first few days, the situation was very similar for both of them. None managed to add and their chances of qualifying to the round of 16 are in danger. The competition doesn't forgive mistakes and makes you pay dearly. Anyway, the fan demands and there is an obligation to win in both institutions.

It should be noted that this week (between April 19 and 21) there was no international date to give rest to the tough calendar faced by the teams. But everything returns on Tuesday 26, both in this part of the world and in Europe (Champions League). In Copa Libertadores, date 3 will be played.

Alianza Lima and Sporting Cristal helped this little break in South America a lot. They took advantage of it to improve in the game and in the definition. 'Blanquiazules' and 'celestes' won their respective matches last weekend against direct rivals for the Liga 1 Apertura Tournament.

WHEN DOES ALIANZA LIMA PLAY AGAIN FOR COPA LIBERTADORES?

Before their Copa Libertadores match, Carlos Bustos' team will visit the Cantolao Academy on Saturday, April 23, from 3:30 p.m. The event will be at the Miguel Grau Stadium in Callao. The 'intimates' come from thrashing Universitario 4-1 in the Peruvian football classic.

After facing the dolphins, Alianza Lima will be ready for the game against Fortaleza in Brazil on Wednesday, April 27 at the Adelardo Plácido Castelo Stadium. Everything goes at 5:00 p.m. in our country (7:00 p.m. from Uruguay and Argentina).

WHEN DOES SPORTING CRISTAL PLAY AGAIN FOR COPA LIBERTADORES?

Similarly, those of Roberto Mosquera, who must first play for Liga 1, where they will face one of the leaders, Cienciano in Cusco, on Friday, April 22 at the Inca Garcilaso de la Vega Stadium. Everything starts at 7:00 p.m.

After that, he will travel to Argentina to clash with Talleres de Córdoba, on Tuesday, April 26 at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium, starting at 7:30 p.m. in Peru (9:30 p.m. in Uruguay and Argentina). There are big games coming.