The US pledged to no longer test anti-satellite missiles

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris departs from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Lompoc, California, U.S. April 18, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The United States pledged on Monday to no longer test anti-satellite missiles and urged other countries to follow suit, after criticizing such tests that Russia and China have launched in recent years.

The announcement made by US Vice President Kamala Harris makes the United States the first country in the world to ban such tests, which several powers have carried out so far to destroy their own satellites and devices in space.

“These trials are reckless and irresponsible, and they jeopardize many of the things we do in space,” Harris said during a visit to the Vandenberg space base in California.

“We will work with other countries to turn this into a new international standard, for responsible behavior in space,” the vice president added.

The United States thus seeks to contrast with Russia, which last November, when testing with an anti-satellite missile, generated “hazardous wastes” that put the International Space Station (ISS) “at risk”, NATO then denounced.

Base de la Fuerza Espacial en Vandenberg

According to the US space command, the Russian test generated more than 1,600 pieces of debris, which “will now orbit the Earth for years or even decades,” Harris said.

The Pentagon estimates that there are still another 2,800 pieces of debris generated by another anti-satellite missile test that China carried out 15 years ago with the aim of destroying an old weather satellite, the vice president added.

Russia, China, India and the United States are the four countries in the world that have so far destroyed their own satellites in tests of this type.

The last one carried out by the United States occurred in 2008, when it launched a tactical missile at an American spy satellite that was rushing onto Earth and whose toxic gases could have caused damage to the population.

The US Government stressed that these risks to the Earth population distinguished its test from those of China and Russia, which it accuses of developing such technology to curb America's progress in space and possibly to destroy US satellites in the future.

“A piece of space junk the size of a basketball, traveling at (a speed of) thousands of miles per hour, could destroy a satellite. Even a waste the size of a grain of sand could cause serious damage,” Harris stressed Monday.

In 2019, the United States created a Pentagon command dedicated to space operations to counter the strength of China and Russia in this area, which more and more experts see as a battleground between the great powers.

(With information from EFE)

