The Ukrainian Armed Forces stated that Russia is trying to gain full control of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions

Tanks of Ukrainian Armed Forces ride along a street in a village, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Donetsk Region, Ukraine April 18, 2022. REUTERS/Serhii Nuzhnenko

The Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Tuesday that Russian forces are trying to gain “full control” of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions in the east of the country, after Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelensky said on Monday that Moscow has launched its large-scale offensive in the Donbas.

“The Russian enemy is trying to continue offensive operations in the East Operational Zone to establish full control of the territory of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions, as well as maintain a land corridor with temporarily occupied Crimea,” said the General Staff of the Ukrainian Army.

“The main efforts of the enemy are focused on breaking the defenses of Ukrainian troops in the Lugansk and Donetsk regions, as well as gaining full control of the city of Mariupol,” he stressed in a message on his official Facebook account.

He also stressed that “missile attacks and bombardments against civilian targets throughout Ukraine do not stop” and pointed to an “escalation” of these attacks in the west of the country on Monday, when the city of Lviv was attacked.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces also pointed out that Moscow “continues to send weapons and military equipment to Ukraine from the central and eastern regions of Russia.” “Together with combat units, move support units,” they said. Along these lines, they assured that Russian forces “are deploying logistics centers and creating field bases to repair and renovate damaged equipment.”

On the other hand, they have detailed that “the Russian enemy continues to partially block the city of Kharkiv” and added that “in the area of Izium, the Russian enemy is carrying out offensive operations on the western bank of the Siversky Donets River”.

Trabajadores de emergencia trasladan un cuerpo depués de los bombardeos rusos en Kharkiv REUTERS

Ukraine has also denounced that Belarus “continues to use and leave its territory for bombardments against Ukrainian territory and for object recognition tasks on Ukrainian territory”. “We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Let's win together. Glory to Ukraine”, he riveted.

Zelensky said on Monday that “Russian forces have started the battle for Donbas, which they have been preparing for so long.” “A considerable amount of Russian forces are focused on that offensive,” he added.

“It doesn't matter how many Russian military men bring to the area. We will continue to fight and defend ourselves. We will continue to do it every day. We are not going to give up or give up anything that is Ukrainian, but we don't need anything that isn't ours either,” he said.

(With information from Europa Press)

