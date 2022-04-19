Segob does not consider a fourth-dose scheme against COVID-19, but it could be applied to anyone who requires it

Vacunación contra Covid-19 en la Alcaldía Cuauhtémoc para población de 50 a 50 años en la Escuela Primaria Benito Juárez. Ciudad de México, mayo 11, 2021. Foto: Karina Hernández/Infobae

The Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López Gatell, announced that the vaccination policy implemented by the government to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, does not provide for a fourth-dose vaccination scheme; however, it can be applied to anyone who requires it on medical advice.

“Due to medical recommendations, there are people who are ordered to have an additional dose that would represent the fourth dose,” the official explained this April 19 during the morning conference.

It should be recalled that at the beginning of April, the director of ISSSTE, Pedro Zenteno Santaella, announced that this month will be the last to be vaccinated against COVID-19, so he called on people who do not yet have the complete vaccination schedule (which includes three doses of the immunological one) to receive the biological one.

In a message posted on his Facebook page, the official said he held a meeting with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in which the pandemic situation in the country was addressed. “We practically got out of the subject with a much lower incidence,” he said.

Con tales cifras se acumularon 5 millones 727 mil 832 contagios y 323 mil 949 defunciones totales causadas por el SARS-CoV-2 a nivel nacional. (FOTO: MOISÉS PABLO/CUARTOSCURO.COM) Moisés Pablo

The Ministry of Health (SSA), through the daily technical statement, reported that as of Monday, April 18, 5 deaths and 164 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the country in the last 24 hours.

With these figures, 5,727,832 infections and 323,949 total deaths caused by SARS-CoV-2 were accumulated nationally. In addition to the above, 687,829 suspected cases were reported, 9,301,642 negatives, 4,058 estimated assets and 15,717,303 people studied since the beginning of the health contingency.

According to the demographic data of the epidemic, confirmed cases show a predominance in women with 52.1 percent. Meanwhile, the general median age is 38 years.

It also noted that Baja California Sur and Mexico City are the entities with the highest estimated number of active cases (with a start date of the last 14 days due to the positivity index, by entity and epidemiological week). Nationwide, there are an estimated 3,719 infections of this type.

Foto: EFE/Alejandro Prieto EFE

Although nationally high coverage has been achieved in the priority population with the application of immunological drugs, the government is now facing the vaccination day for girls and boys, which is expected to start in May this year.

It should be noted that it was the president himself, Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO), who announced on the morning of April 13 at the morning conference, that the application of the vaccine to boys and girls is likely to start from May.

However, given the allegations that there are not enough doses for the full application and demand of the child population, the measure could be prolonged.

On April 19, the Undersecretary of Health, López Gatell, announced that despite the investment of 78 million dollars, the COVAX mechanism of the United Nations (UN) has not yet offered pediatric vaccines to be purchased and sent.

According to official data, so far more than 79 million people have a complete vaccination schedule against COVID-19, that is, 93% of those who have received the biological one; and six million 160 thousand 298 started the scheme, which is equivalent to 7%.

