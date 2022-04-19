Pepe Aguilar fled the press not to mention Angela Aguilar and Gussy Lau

Pepe Aguilar performed at the Palenque National Fair in San Marcos singing several hits of his career such as For Women Like You and You Forgot What You Promised. Unlike other shows, this time the singer evaded the media who were waiting for him at the end of the concert.

The artist's van was caught leaving quickly and completely ignoring media requests to make a statement. In the video a reporter is seen chasing the car and shouting “Pepe goodnight, Pepe”, the singer did not stop at any time.

This is the first time that the Miedo interpreter has retired without giving any statements, although he was recently out of the country with his family, due to the controversy that sparked over the leak of some photographs where Ángela Aguilar appears kissing with the composer Gussy Lau, who is 15 years older than her.

Ángela y Pepe Aguilar juntos en presentación. Instagram: pepeaguilar_oficial | angela_aguilaroficial

It was on Saturday, April 9, when the Aguilar family shared through social networks that they were traveling and their destination was to go to Paris, as the release of rumors about the alleged romance had become a big scandal.

In a video on her Instagram account, Ángela Aguilar said she was sad and disappointed.

Regarding the controversy, the Sinaloan singer Gussy Lau confirmed that the images were real and that he did have a relationship with the young singer.

He said it was something they wanted to keep private but it came to light by one of their acquaintances. In an Instagram broadcast he confessed: “A friend of mine took a screen shot. Yes, the truth hurts me because I had relatives there, I don't know if he's a cousin, he's canijo.”

It is possible that the relationship between the two has already ended, due to a recent statement by singer José Manuel Figuero to, who stated that “he he loved the couple and that he became a different couple”, he said this because of his closeness with Gussy.

Ángela Aguilar y Gussy Lau aparecieron muy cercanos en las imágenes dadas a conocer en Twitter (Foto: Twitter)

For her part, the Mexican singer has decided to give a clean slate to this situation by uploading several photographs with her mother Aneliz Álvarez. In the same way, Pepe Aguilar shared several photographs of his trip to Paris together with Angela.

In the latest posts on the singer's Instagram account, you can see some photos of the concert of the San Marcos National Fair in Aguascalientes, as well as a behind-the-scenes video before and during Saturday's show.

The description reads as follows: “Infinite thank you for filling out the @palenqueaguascalientes!! , that it felt good to be back in the @fnsm_oficial, see you on May 6 with #JaripeoSinFronteras at the Monumental.” Therefore, Aguilar has not and apparently will not issue any statement about the recent controversy involving his family.

