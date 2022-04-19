Patricia Chirinos does not consider a cabinet change to be positive for the country

The various crises that Peru is facing today have led to the study of various possibilities to find a way out. There are several scenarios that arise; among them, the recomposition of the cabinet currently chaired by Aníbal Torres. However, the opposition does not welcome the departure of the premier. For her part, the member of the Avanza País bench, Patricia Chirinos, considered that this measure would not be the best thing for the nation.

“I have already established my position, I don't think any change of cabinet will mean a positive change for the country. This would be the fifth time. We have seen that every election of the president is for the worse,” he said in conversation with RPP Noticias. He also pointed out that the current group headed by Aníbal Torres is made up of people who do not represent all sectors of the country and assured that they are not suitable people.

Patricio Chirinos, the congresswoman who promoted the first vacancy attempt against Pedro Castillo, has assured that her departure would be the right measure for Vice President Dina Boluarte to assume top political office. The member of Avanza Pais said that Boluarte is “more prepared” and has “more judgment” to lead the country's reins and convene a cabinet that reflects the population.

“It's not going to mean like a fairy godmother that things are going to change from one day to the next, but at least, and it's not that I'm on the side of Mrs. Dina Boluarte, it would be a constitutional mechanism for her to continue with this administration and this mandate,” added the parliamentarian.

Despite various questions about crisis management and Aníbal Torres' statements, Congressman Alex Paredes assured that the premier should not step aside. “I don't think I'm in that condition (to leave office), I don't see that there are inadequate things that deserve to be changed. The comment (about Hitler) did not seem pertinent to me, it is already indignant, but if you ask me if that fact would be enough for them to change it, I think not”, he told Canal N.

Regarding possible changes in the cabinet following the statements of Cardinal Pedro Barreto, the parliamentarian said that he does not have information to confirm this scenario. “Last week we heard information about the change of cabinet, there was the presence of Pedro Barreto and Max Hernández, there are some things that are going to be done in the direction of changing the Cabinet, but since we left Arequipa the members of the bench have not talked to the president, so we cannot give accurate information”, he added.

On the night of April 18, the president of the Council of Ministers, Aníbal Torres, referred for the first time to changes in his working group, but left it on the table as a possibility. “It's okay, the cabinet can be recomposed,” he said from Cusco, an area where unemployment has been recorded after the price hike.

A little over a week ago, on April 11, Aníbal Torres had ruled out the possibility of his departure and even described the working group he leads as solid. “I inform you that I have not submitted my resignation, the Cabinet is very solid. I am very happy with this team that has been working for the good of the country,” he told the press as there were protests and requests for the resignation of members of the Executive by the population.

