On the day that AMLO assured that “nationalization is not necessary” of lithium

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO, 18ABRIL2022.- Andes Manuel López Obrador, Presidente de México, y Ricardo Sheffield Padilla, titular de la Profeco, encabezaron la mañanera, en Palacio Nacional. FOTO: MOISÉS PABLO/CUARTOSCURO.COM

In view of the approval of the decree amending various articles of the Mining Law, several opponents of the government of the Fourth Transformation of Andrés Manuel were López Obrador (AMLO) who spoke out against it, after their victory by not letting go of the Electric Reform.

The critics even pointed out that the nationalization of lithium was no longer necessary, as it is quite clear in the Constitution, while many others rescued the opinion that López Obrador had a couple of years ago on the issue of the nationalization of lithium mines.

The video was rescued from the AMLO morning conference held on June 26, 2020, which was held from the lands of the city of Morelia in the state of Michoacán. Among other issues, the president was questioned about the exploitation of lithium.

He was accompanied at the meeting by then-Governor Silvano Aureoles, then Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, Alfonso Durazo, as well as the heads of Sedena and Marina, Luis Crescencio Sandoval and José Rafael Ojeda.

AMLO aseguró que pediría indagar los contratos de concesión del litio REUTERS/Enrique Marcarián REUTERS

The question, according to the video of the conference and the stenographic version of it, came from reporter Hans Salazar. The journalist questioned the lithium mines being explored in Sonora, which could become the largest in the country.

He also recalled that “the Secretary of Semarnat for the Environment, Víctor Toledo, has commented that the issue must be reviewed because, as it was said, these mines with great lithium potential would be nationalized”.

He then asked the president to give his position on the matter, as probably the most powerful transnational corporations would soon show interest in being the winners of the archaeological site.

The response of the president of Mexico was to the point: “Look, nationalization is not necessary because according to the Constitution, article 27 establishes the nation's dominion over natural resources that are on the ground and in the subsoil.”

Andrés Manuel López Obrador, presidente de México, se apegó al artículo 27 constitucional FOTO: GALO CAÑAS/CUARTOSCURO.COM Galo Cañas

He warned that for the exploitation of them there is a mechanism already in place that is responsible for granting contracts and concessions in the case of mining.

However, he assured that he would ask the Secretary of Economy, Tatiana Clouthier, and Víctor Manuel Toledo himself for more information about the conditions under which such contracts are delivered.

“That is why there is a mechanism for the delivery of contracts and concessions in the case of mining. It would be necessary to see under what conditions these contracts and concessions would be delivered. That's what I could answer,” replied the Mexican president.

We are going to ask for more information from the Secretary of Economy, who is the one who is dealing with this case of mining, and also from Victor Manuel Toledo, from the Environment.

Diputados aprobaron las reformas de AMLO a la Ley Minera Foto: REUTERS / Jean Luis Arce REUTERS

Article 27 mentioned by the President of Mexico, amended in January 1960, dictated: “The Nation is responsible for the direct domination of all the natural resources of the continental shelf and the underwater sockets of the islands.”

Among others, the article includes “all minerals or substances that, in veins, mantles, masses or deposits, constitute deposits whose nature is different from the components of the land”.

As an example, they name deposits of precious stones, products derived from the decomposition of rocks, underground works, solid mineral fuels, even oil, among others.

In addition, he pointed out that the exploitation, use or use of these resources by individuals or companies can only be carried out through concessions that will be approved by the Federal Executive.

