More than 100 academics expressed their support for Gustavo Petro

The campaign of candidate Gustavo Petro continues to move, in the last week different characters have been added and he has made several announcements related to it. Likewise, a particular statement emerged from a large group of academics that outlines to the senator what would be the perfect profile of a president, in this statement summarizes aspects related to the problems of the country and the challenges that must be faced in order to improve it.

Artists, journalists, experts in science and culture, joined their ideas to design a specific plan that should eventually be embraced by Gustavo Petro. More than 100 academics expressed their feelings to the senator, who responded positively to the call and assured that they would be part of the new country process, considering that they are changing the system and life itself.

To this peculiar message, Senator Petro responded: “Thanks to the support expressed today by dozens of artists, intellectuals, culture and art workers for their support. They will be a fundamental part of the Change for Life.” . It is important to note that this letter was also addressed to Francia Márquez, the vice-presidential formula of the leader of the Historical Pact.

Among the main problems identified by this group of academics, they identified that there are significant setbacks and nullities in the optimal implementation of the Peace Agreement signed in 2016, and that, according to them, there is a growing increase in hunger and poverty in various parts of the country.

In turn, they pointed out that the social fabric has suffered serious fractures, this for ethnic, racial and economic reasons that have affected the country, adding political circumstances. They also emphasized that the phenomenon of corruption has become more acute due to the concentration of powers, categorizing it as an unhealthy practice from the public sector and as not minor, they criticized the indolence of the State from the aspect of nature conservation.

In the meantime, they explained the characteristics that the new president of the Republic should eventually have, focusing on Gustavo Petro; in this case, they assured that it is necessary for the new president to have a broad political career and that it has been incorruptible, in the same way, that he had been attached to the constitution, valuing it because of its great importance within the national legislature.

Similarly, there was time to point out the importance of the environment, because according to academics the new president must be combined with sustainable development policies and, in addition, it must demonstrate his constant commitment to scientific research, literature and the arts. As an important fact, the prospective president is also urged to commit to freedom of the press and that his total obligation be to peace.

Perfil del presidente en Colombia Twitter - @Petrogustavo

Perfil del presidente en Colombia Twitter - @Petrogustavo

Finally, the signatories stated that after reaching a broad consensus and drawing out the ideas they could contemplate, they managed to define that this candidate would be Gustavo Petro, because due to his experience and other skills he would be able to lead the country, however, this opinion has also been refuted by several users of social networks.

The academics pointed out that the components that Colombia has from the natural and social aspects, among others, allow the promotion of various aspects that lead the country to possibly become an important nation. It should be noted that Petro and Márquez's campaign has been branded as populist by various political and social sectors, since they emphasize that many of their proposals are immersed in utopia.

All these political moves take place within the framework of the presidential elections that will be held on May 29, defining what will be the new president of the Republic for the period 202-2026.

KEEP READING: