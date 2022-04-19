Karen Dejo is ampayada dating two men, but she claims she is single: “They don't mean anything”

The cameras of Magaly TV La Firme caught the former reality girl Karen Dejo last Wednesday, April 13 in a nightclub where she is seen kissing a businessman from name Caesar Rey de Castro. However, on Friday 15 and Saturday 16 it was recorded with Christian Buhler, with whom she was linked weeks ago.

Despite the fact that the model is far from television, she is once again in the middle of the eye of the press as she stars in the famous ampay of Magaly Medina. In the images that were released on April 18, it can be seen that the actress was with her friends in a nightclub in Barranco and then moved, together with the 38-year-old, to a private party.

Both of them look very affectionate hugging and kissing on several occasions. Then, at about 6:11 in the morning, he drops her off at his house. Later, they recorded the former member of Esto es Guerra in Chaclacayo on April 16 in a meeting with Christian Buhler.

In the material you can see that Karen Dejo gets off the same car where the so-called “madurito” later gets on. According to the program's reporter, the fellow host and Buhler spent two days together, returning to Lima on Saturday afternoon.

Finally, on the same day in the evening, the former member of 'Combate' met with César Rey de Castro in a small meeting and then went out for a walk. He lends her his coat at the same time as he caresses her face and kisses her goodbye late in the morning.

KAREN DEJO CLAIMS SHE'S SINGLE

The so-called 'Urracos' went in search of the influencer to consult her about these images and the alleged “double-blacking moves” she would be making. Karen Dejo assured that she is single and that because of Magaly TV La Firme she was unable to conclude her relationship with Christian Buhler.

“I tried to have something with one person and things didn't prosper because of you,” Karen said and the reporter asked about their meeting in Chaclacayo. “That has nothing to do with it (that they have been caught together), we are among friends and above all friendship.”

Her answers were questioned by the journalist who was questioning her and she did not hesitate to tell her that she had a video of her kissing with businessman César Rey de Castro. Despite being a little nervous and surprised, Karen Dejo made it clear that she was not in an affair with someone. “I'm not with anyone. (The kiss) doesn't mean anything. I am alone and I have no relationship with absolutely anyone.”

