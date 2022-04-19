In Santander, a boy was hit by a horse

Last Easter Sunday, an unfortunate event occurred in the municipality of Gámbita (Santander) when authorities reported that a minor (13 years old) died after falling from a horse in the village of Porqueras.

According to the versions provided by the authorities, the victim would have lost control of the animal after it spilled along a trail near the sidewalk.

The minor, after losing control of the horse on the mud road, fell to the side of a tertiary road, suffering serious injuries that caused him to die.

The identity of the victim is unknown, although one of the witnesses of the events claimed to have collaborated in the encounter of the body together with the authorities: “Here in the presence of the police authorities, we found a body, a person who so far is NN,” he said.

Apparently, the minor would be from Chitaraque, department of Boyacá. On the other hand, the inhabitants of this town in Santander made a tribute, in the form of a religious farewell to the victim, of whom no close relatives or visitors are known.

Killed by a sniper, National Army cash





Efectivo militar asesinado en Catatumbo EJERCITO COLOMBIA





An attack on the security forces, which occurred in Catatumbo, eastern Colombia, resulted in a military soldier killed by a sniper, attached to the ELN, according to a report by the authorities.

Identified as Aldrey Bonilla Rocha, the captain of the National Army carried out patrol, search and control tasks in the area of the events. Captain Bonilla was a native of the municipality of Flanders in the department of Tolima.

In addition to this attack, the Military Forces reported two other violent actions in the area, one against the police and one against the national army.

KEEP READING:







