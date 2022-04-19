G20 finance leaders to blame Russia for economic aftermath

(Bloomberg) This week's meeting of the G-20 finance heads will include Russian representatives and aims to send a clear message that Russia is fully responsible for the global economic consequences of its war against Ukraine, a German government official said.

After a long discussion, agreement was reached that Russia should not be able to dictate the format of the G20 or the agenda of the next meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors, the German official said, speaking on condition of anonymity. The meeting should be used to send a clear message to Russia, the official added.

This week, the United States moved even further away from insinuations that its officials would boycott G20 meetings if their Russian counterparts attended. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will avoid some of the Group's meetings in Washington, but will attend others focused on the economic consequences of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a US official said Monday. Yellen does not want Russia's participation to stop the work that the US and its allies must do in the context of G20 meetings, a Treasury official added.

This week's meeting is the first G20 meeting since the war began and will be watched closely for signs of how the world's leading international agencies are responding to Russia's aggression. Many G20 countries have condemned Russia, but some of its most influential members, such as China and India, have not.

