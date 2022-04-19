Curry paste, a classic that can also be prepared at home

Curry paste perfects Asian cuisine and gives food just the right amount of spice. And it does not always have to be purchased in a store, but it can also be prepared at home. The choice of chili pepper will then determine the degree of spiciness and aroma.

The ingredients for this classic Thai cuisine can also be found effortlessly in the supermarket. According to the Federal Nutrition Center of Germany (BZFe), this recipe requires chili peppers, cumin or coriander, shallots, garlic, cedron and ginger.

Lightly roasted and crushed with a mortar, it forms a thick cream that can be kept for about a week, according to BzFe estimates.

Whoever dares to tickle their palate, should use Thai green chili peppers. Along with shallots, garlic, basil and Thai ginger, a strong green curry paste (Kaeng Khiao Wan) is produced.

Meanwhile, something softer is the red curry paste (Kaeng Phet), which is made accordingly with red chilies and usually contains cilantro and cedron.

For its part, yellow curry paste (Kaeng Kari) is ideal for all those who are sensitive to spiciness, but who do not want to give up Asian food anyway.

The typical flavor is obtained through dried red chilies and turmeric, which give color to the pasta, as well as cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg.



dpa