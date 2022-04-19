César Hildebrandt on political crisis: “The problem is that Castillo owes Vladimir Cerrón”

The crisis that Pedro Castillo's government is going through is the protagonist of several news reports, as well as programs such as that of the journalist Caesar Hildebrant. Through his streaming program, he referred to the complicated moment that the current government is going through and the possibility of recomposing the cabinet that is currently led by the premier Aníbal Torres. In addition, he referred to the influence that Vladimir Cerrón exercises on the head of state.

During his podcast, Hildebrant questioned the announcement of the Archbishop of Huancayo, Cardinal Pedro Barreto, about a possible cabinet renovation. “Very soon the president will announce the changes that are going through a new Cabinet and a premier that no longer depends on the Peru-Libre party or groups around President Castillo, that is very clear,” Barreto said, to which the journalist responded by highlighting the presence of a key figure.

“Monsignor Pedro Barreto ignores that the problem is not that Castillo promises him gold. The problem is that Mr. Pedro Castillo owes it to Vladimir Cerrón (...) Let's see if Mr. Cerrón gives him permission to have a new and equally different cabinet,” Hildebrandt said of the influence that the former governor of Junín could have given that he is an important figure within the party that led Pedro Castillo to the government.

“I don't believe in any word in the announcement of the new cabinet. The problem is, it's weightless. That's what Vladimir Cerrón wants, to infiltrate the state with its people who are generally very servile with their point of view,” added Cesar Hildebrant.

ANNOUNCEMENTS AND POSITIONS

“Monsignor Pedro Barreto says that the country is about to die, a statement that confirms once again that the clergy are in favor of the conspiracy against the president,” Vladimir Cerrón wrote on his social networks in response to the cardinal for having mentioned Peru Libre in his criticism of what have been the first months of government of Pedro Castillo.

“Ecclesiastical coup? If the priest hasn't found out yet, there is one party that won the elections and the rest would be usurpation. The interference of the clergy to elect a premier or a cabinet is totally unacceptable. The Barreto Cabinet would only guarantee the subordinate coexistence of the people with their exploiters, believing it natural and necessary,” added the former governor under investigation.

The Executive has mentioned the possibility of a change in the cabinet, but it was later denied by a member of it. However, on the night of Monday, April 18, the president of the Council of Ministers, Aníbal Torres, announced the possibility of a change. “Okay, the cabinet can be recomposed,” he said from Cusco, an area where unemployment has been registered after the price hike.

A little over a week ago, on April 11, Aníbal Torres had ruled out the possibility of his departure and even described the working group he leads as solid. “I inform you that I have not submitted my resignation, the Cabinet is very solid. I am very happy with this team that has been working for the good of the country,” he told the press as there were protests and requests for the resignation of members of the Executive by the population.

From the other end, Congresswoman Patricia Chirinos pointed out that a change in the cabinet would not be the right thing to do. “I have already established my position, I don't think any change of cabinet will mean a positive change for the country. This would be the fifth time. We have seen that every election of the president is for the worse,” he said in conversation with RPP Noticias. The congresswoman who promoted the first vacancy attempt against Pedro Castillo, has assured that her departure would be the appropriate measure for Vice President Dina Boluarte to assume the highest political office.

