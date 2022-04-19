Army captain killed by sniper attack in Catatumbo, Norte de Santander

An attack on the security forces, which occurred in Catatumbo, eastern Colombia, resulted in a military soldier killed by a sniper, attached to the ELN, according to a report by the authorities.

Identified as Aldrey Bonilla Rocha, the captain of the National Army carried out patrol, search and control tasks in the area of the events. Captain Bonilla was a native of the municipality of Flanders in the department of Tolima.

In addition to this attack, the Military Forces reported two other violent actions in the area, one against the police and one against the national army.

Gun Plan is announced by Self-Defense Gaitanistas in Santander

On April 18, social leader Óscar Sampayo denounced on his Twitter account a new threat from the paramilitaries against several citizens of Barrancabermeja, Santander. The political scientist showed the pamphlet that is already circulating in the streets of the area and announcing a plan to spread terror.

According to the threatening pamphlet, the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia announce a pistol plan against drug dealers, “Venezuelan thieves” and people who are allegedly collaborators of other criminal gangs.

Receive a cordial greeting from Commander Alexander Echevarris, who, as a sign of ordinance and commitment to the territory, has the following published and enforced. This issue is officially extended to the entire population of Barrancabermeja and leaves the newspaper that as of today we declare “PISTOL PLAN” for all those drug dealers, who receive direct orders from “ALIAS MARIHUANO”, Venezuelan thieves” and the different subjects belonging to the former gang who are directly responsible for the various acts of violence that have occurred

The text contains a long list of people whom the paramilitary and terrorist group threatens to die and accuses them of being guilty of acts of violence in Barrancabermeja.

But not only do they threaten other criminals, but the AGC declared war on the police, servants of the Sijin and the CTI. Due to the seriousness of the allegations, the Magdalena Medio Police began the search for the people who disseminated the statement, according to RCN Radio.

In the pamphlet, the paramilitaries give 48 hours for those who were threatened to leave Barrancabermeja, as they were considered a military target.

Likewise, the Police Quadrants that control within them to finance themselves in alliance, such as the following servers: SR Martinez (SUIN), Mr Torres (SUIN), Mr Anderson Parra Prada (CTI), Mr Mauricio (SINN), Colonel of the Barrancabermeja District Police, we demand that you control your sheep. To all of the above, we give a period of 48 hours for all those vendors, Venezuelan thieves and those who mostly belong to the “Alias Marihuano” Band to leave the territory, we have them fully identified and the functions that each one performs, and they are declared MILITARY OBJECTIVE.

Social leaders, concerned about threats

In a statement, the CRY-GEAM and the Magdalena Medio Socio-Environmental Participation and Consultation Committee rejected and condemned the acts of violence that occurred in Barrancabermeja.

We ask for clarification and to find those responsible for the murders of Professor Jorge Pulgarín and young Miguel Pino. Territorial, economic and political control in Magdalena Medio and Barrancabermeja by paramilitarism since 2005, as highlighted by several reports of regional and national human rights organizations, continues to be under the action or omission of the Colombian State.

The signatory organizations say there is concern about the increase in murders in the different municipalities of Magdalena Medio.





