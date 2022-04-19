65 million euros less, the fall of James Rodriguez in the market

Soccer Football - Emir Cup - Final - Al Sadd v Al Rayyan - Al Thumama Stadium, Al Thumama, Qatar - October 22, 2021 Al Rayyan's James Rodriguez REUTERS/Ibraheem Al Omari

With nostalgia, Colombians remember the 2014 World Cup in Brazil when James Rodriguez touched the top of the sky, took the golden spoils and Colombia sealed his best performance in a world cup.

After his outstanding performance in Cariocas, the Cucuteño became one of the most coveted players of the moment, to such an extent that Real Madrid set their sights on him, for which he paid a figure close to 80 million euros to Monaco, which he had reached a season earlier.

His first year at the White House was a dream, he displayed all his talent, scored a total of 17 goals and handed out 18 assists with the merengue club, where he was a cornerstone of Carlo Ancelotti.

Eight years later, James Rodriguez is far from his best moment, the one that led him to be considered one of the best footballers on the planet. Likewise, its market price has been considerably devalued.

Currently, the record of Envigado, according to Transfermarkt, is valued at 15 million euros, well below what Real Madrid paid at the time for the '10′ of the Colombia national team.

The truth is that both injuries and some extra-sports situations affected James, who lost prominence at Real Madrid with the arrival of Rafa Benítez and who never liked the Frenchman Zinedine Zidane, who despite his praise for the Colombian at press conferences, his decisions on the court proved everything contrary.

For the 2017/2018 season, Portugal's ExPorto was loaned to Bayern Munich in Germany where Italian Carlo Ancelotti had just landed, who asked for it and showed quality again, but his picture changed when the coach left office and Croatian Niko Kovač arrived, with whom he lost his relevance in the Bavarian team.

After two seasons in the Bundesliga, James returned to Madrid despite Bayern's intentions to make the purchase option effective, rejected by the Colombian, who expressed his discomfort with the climate of the European country.

After his failed attempt to earn a place at Real Madrid, James was signed by Everton of the Premier League thanks to Carlo Ancelotti's express request again, and in his only season with the Toffes he scored six goals and gave six assists.

However, injuries did not allow him to have a better season shot in the English league and despite his desire to continue with the Liverpool team, Rafa Benitez did not have it among his plans, so he had to look for new horizons.

Finally, the coffee player ended up landing in the Qatar league to play with Al-Rayyan with whom he has played a total of 15 matches, scored five goals and gave six assists. However, James has on more than one occasion expressed his interest in returning to the old continent.

