Walks, festivals and exhibitions: some escapes within Europe

A stroll on the rooftops of Rotterdam

The Dutch port metropolis of Rotterdam can be explored from a new perspective. The Dutch Tourist Office reported that from 26 May to 24 June you will be able to walk over the rooftops of the city.

Through bridges, the “Rotterdam Rooftop Walk” will link the roofs and terraces of buildings on the main street of the city center, Coolsingel.

The office reported that adults pay “a small sum”, while children can climb the roofs free of charge.

Wallenstein Festival in Franconia

From the end of June, the era of the Thirty Years' War can be revived in the city of Altdorf, in southern Germany.

During the Wallenstein Festival, the old town of Altdorf will be transformed into a 17th century war camp with hundreds of protagonists dressed as servants, jugglers or peasants.

From 25 June to 24 July, open air plays will be presented on weekends that revolve around the life of Wallenstein (1583-1634), the commander-in-chief of the armies of the Holy Roman Emperor during the Thirty Years' War.

The festival (www.wallensteinfestspiele.de) is held every three years. The ticket price starts from 12 euros (13 dollars).

Hiking through the Gothenburg Archipelago

A new hiking trail now allows you to explore parts of the Gothenburg archipelago in Sweden.

The archipelago is 27 kilometres long and passes through the islands of Hälsö, Öckerö, Fotö and Hönö, which are connected by bridges.

According to the “Visit Sweden” portal, the new trail will be completed in the coming weeks and the official opening is scheduled for May 14. On that day, the “10 Island Trailrun” will also be held. Registration to participate in the race is done online.

Hönö can be reached from Gothenburg by bus and a short ferry ride. The archipelago is a group of Swedish islands that lie in the North Sea, opposite the Gothenburg region.

More ferries to Sylt

The route between List, on the German island of Sylt, and the Danish island of Romo added new ferry connections.

The shipping company FRS Syltfähre extended its schedules for the start of the season and is again operating with two ferries, departing every hour from both ports from morning to night.

In addition to cars, ferries can also transport caravans. The island of Sylt is connected to the Danish mainland by a road about ten kilometres long that can be used free of charge.

Luther and the Power of Words at Wartburg Castle The translation of

the New Testament into German in just eleven weeks, between 1521 and 1522, is one of Martin Luther's great achievements.

The exhibition “Luther translates. On the Power of Words” at Wartburg Castle, in the city of Eisenach, is dedicated to this historic event.

The special exhibition (www.wartburg.de/de/sonderausstellung), which can be visited between May 4 and November 6, draws parallels with the present, for example, with the question of the power of words in the 16th century and the power they hold in the present day.

