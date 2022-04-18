Video: Chicho Arango scores a goal again with Los Angeles FC

Colombian player Cristian 'Chicho' Arango scored in the victory of his Los Angeles FC team against Sporting Kansas City, for the seventh date of the Western Conference of the United States Major League Soccer (MLS).

With this victory, the Los Angeles team reached first place in the standings of their area after the goalless draw of Los Angeles Galaxy against Chicago Fire as a visitor last Saturday 16th.

Those led by Steven Cherundolo recovered after the defeat suffered in their last outing at the Los Angeles classic on the previous day. For its part, Spotting Kansas City came from falling at home to Nasville SC.

It should be noted that the triumph of Los Angeles FC was attended by the 28-year-old coffee centre-back Jesús Murillo and that in Colombia he wore the colors of Independiente Medellín, Deportivo Pasto and Patriotas Boyacá.

Over the 44 minutes' Chicho 'Arango appeared after a cross by Diego Palacios from the left sector for Mamadou Fall, who led the former Millionarios who by the same means overcame the resistance of Timothy Medlia.

With this score, the striker paisa reached two targets and adds up to the same number of consecutive matches reporting on the opposing network. Since his arrival in North American football, Arango has scored 16 goals after scoring 14 goals last season, closing as one of his team's goalscorers in 2021.

The remaining goals were scored by Lebanese Ismael Tajouri Shradi in the 70th minute, and eight minutes later the Ecuadorian José Cifuentes scored the final third. The Kansas City discount was an own goal for fellow Ecuadorian Diego Palacios.

On the next date Los Angeles FC, they will visit FC Cincinannati, but during the week they will play at home for the USA Open Cup against Orange Country DC.

Formations:

Los Angeles FC: Maxime Crepeau; Ryan Hollingshead, Jesus Murillo, Mamadou Mbacke, Diego Palacios; Ilie, Carlos Vela, Latif Bleassding, Kellyn Acosta, Kwadwo Opoku; Cristian Arango.

Sporting Kansas City: Timothy Melia; Graham Zusi, Nicolas Isimat - Mirin, Andreau Fontas, Logan Ndenbe; Rémi Walter, Roger Espinoza, Johnny Russell, Marinos Tzionis, Daniel Salloi; Khiry Shelton.

Western Conference

1. Los Angeles FC - 16 points

2. Austin FC - 14 points

3. Los Angeles Galaxy - 13 Points

4. FC Dallas - 12 points

5. Houston Dynamo — 12 points

6. Real Salt Lake – 12 puntos

7. Minnesota United — 11 points

8. Nasville SC — 11 points

9. Portland Timbers — 10 points

10. Colorado Rapids — 8 points

11. Seattle Sounders – 7 puntos

12. Sporting Kansas City — 6 points

13. Vancouver Whitecaps – 4 puntos

14. San Jose Earthquakes — 3 points

Eastern Conference

1. Philadelphia Union — 16 points

2. Orlando City SC – 14 puntos

3. New York Red Bulls – 11 puntos

4. Atlanta United — 11 points

5. Toronto FC — 11 points

6. Chicago Fire — 10 points

7. CF Montreal — 10 points

8. Charlotte FC — 9 points

9. Columbus Crew — 8 points

10. New York City FC – 7 puntos

11. New England Revolution — 7 Points

12. FC Cincinnti — 7 points

13. Inter Miami — 7 points

14. DC United — 6 points

