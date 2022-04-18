The US criticized the Chinese regime for not condemning Russia's “brutal” invasion of Ukraine

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meeting on the sidelines of a BRICS summit, in Brasilia, Brazil, November 13, 2019. Sputnik/Ramil Sitdikov/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY/File Photo

The United States criticized Monday that the Chinese regime has not yet condemned Russia's “brutal” invasion of Ukraine, and questioned that some high Chinese charges repeat “the propaganda emanating from the Kremlin”.

This was stated in a press conference by State Department spokesman Ned Price, speaking about the position of Beijing, an ally of Moscow.

“Not only have we not seen China condemn, as every country should, the brutality that Russian forces are using in Ukraine against the Ukrainian people,” Price said.

“In fact,” he said, “we have heard some senior officials in China parrot some of the most dangerous propaganda that has emanated from the Kremlin.”

The United States has repeatedly warned China of the consequences of its offering military or economic support to Russia and urged the Asian giant to play a more active role in curbing Russia's two-month-old military invasion of Ukraine.

The US spokesman stressed that “it is a time” when “every responsible country” has an “obligation to make clear where it positions itself on issues where nuances do not fit,” such as “the massacre of civilians and gratuitous human rights abuses” by Russian forces in Ukraine.

Ned Price, portavoz del Departamento de Estado norteamericano (Andrew Harnik/REUTERS) REUTERS

Last week, US President Joe Biden informed his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymir Zelensky that he would send an additional $800 million military assistance package, with more lethal weapons, to deal with Russia in the new phase of the invasion more focused on the Donbas in eastern Ukraine.

For its part, last Wednesday the United States warned that it will not remain “indifferent” to countries that undermine the economic sanctions imposed on Russia by its invasion of Ukraine and considers it a mistake that there are those who want to get rid of the situation. According to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, the Chinese regime has long boasted about respecting the “sacrosanct” principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, but with its complacency with Russia it risks the international community no longer respecting its appeals to these principles in the future.

“Whatever China's geopolitical strategies and objectives, we don't see any possible benign interpretation of the Russian invasion or its consequences for the international order,” he said.

According to the latest data compiled by the UN, 2,072 civilians have already been confirmed killed in the war in Ukraine, of whom 169 were children; while more than 4.2 million people have escaped to seek refuge in neighboring countries.

Weeks ago, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba asked his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, that the Asian country play an important role in achieving a ceasefire with Russia and stated that Ukraine hopes to achieve peace and become “the gateway to Europe”.

Un grupo de personas pasa por delante de un edificio residencial destruido por las tropas rusas en la ciudad portuaria de Mariupol (REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko) REUTERS

The dialogue between the two took place just three days after China and the European Union (EU) held a telematic summit in which Brussels asked Beijing to abandon its “equidistance” to the war in Ukraine and use its influence over Russia to stop aggression. “All China wants is peace in Ukraine,” Kuleba assured the head of diplomacy of the Asian giant, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

Since the beginning of the conflict, China has maintained an ambiguous position in which it has called for respect for the territorial integrity of all countries and in which it has avoided using the word “invasion” to refer to the Russian offensive, while reiterating its opposition to sanctions against Moscow.

According to Xinhua, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister informed Wang of the situation, said that his country wants to maintain communication with China and hopes that he will continue to play an important role in achieving a ceasefire.

China is “a great country that plays a key and active role in safeguarding peace,” said Kuleba, who also thanked the humanitarian aid sent by Beijing and insisted that Kiev wants to find a lasting solution through dialogue with Russia and “is ready to become the gateway to Europe.”

(With information from EFE)

Keep reading: