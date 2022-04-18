The US and its allies want to increase economic pressure on Russia

FOTO DE ARCHIVO: Gente pasando por delante de la sede del Banco Central en Moscú, Rusia, 11 de febrero de 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who represents the United States this week at the G20 Finance Ministers' Meeting, will boycott some of the meetings if Russia participates in them, a senior official in her portfolio reported Monday.

Yellen plans to participate, however, in the inaugural meeting of the G20, dedicated to the global economy.

The meeting will bring together virtually, on Wednesday, the finance ministers and central bankers of these countries, of which Russia is a part.

The United States does not want the presence of Russian officials in the G20 to impede the group's work, said the official, who stressed that this meeting cannot be a meeting like others for Russia.

The Russian finance minister will virtually attend some sessions, he added.

Several G7 countries could leave the G20 meeting when Russia speaks, the Ministry of Economy reported on Friday France.

In addition, the United States and its allies “will continue their efforts” to increase economic pressure on Russia, the US Treasury Department warned in a statement. A ministry official said that they will target those who try to evade sanctions against Moscow.

The US Treasury Secretary will meet with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, but no date has been announced.

Janet Yellen will also give a press conference on Thursday at 11:00 (15:00 GMT).

The Treasury Secretary “will reinforce America's commitment to multilateralism and promote U.S. political priorities for inclusive economic recovery,” the Treasury said in its statement.

Washington's main topics also include global digital taxation, the fight against global warming and “the growing global food security crisis resulting from Russia's brutal and illegal war against Ukraine.”

The G20 Finance will be held on Wednesday, within the week of spring meetings of the IMF and the World Bank, for which small delegations from countries are expected to be held in Washington while press conferences will be virtual only.

The G20 press conference will take place on Wednesday at 15h30 (19h30 GMT).

Western countries want to exclude Russia from the G20. But Indonesia, which chairs the group this year, wants to remain “impartial”.

The G20 consists of the United States, the European Union, China, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, India, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, South Africa and Turkey.

(With information from AFP)

