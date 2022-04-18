Miguel Herrera praised the Tigres squad:” The largest I ever had to direct”

Nicolás López (d) y el entrenador Miguel Herrera de Tigres celebran un gol ante Juárez, hoy, durante un partido correspondiente a la jornada 17 del Torneo Apertura 2021 disputado en el Estadio Universitario, en Monterrey (México). EFE/Miguel Sierra

Three days before the end of the regular round of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura, the Tigres team secured the lead in the overall standings and would approach the automatic qualification for the championship league. The work of Miguel Herrera in the technical direction of the club has been as expected and before that, Piojo Herrera recognized the entire team.

At a press conference, Herrera assured that Tigres became the club of his dreams and praised the quality of the squad he currently has, as he assured that it is “the largest” he has ever managed throughout his career as a football coach.

He explained that since the beginning of his career as a coach he sought to be the helmsman of big clubs and with his arrival to the Nuevo León squad he would be fulfilling that goal, so he shared the pride generated by what he has achieved so far with the regiomontans, as he detailed:

“To dream of such a vast squad, that is to say that I would have to lead the biggest teams. I had to lead the most important teams, America, Monterrey, today Tigres; I am very proud to be here with a very large squad, the largest squad that I have had to lead without a doubt.”

On the other hand, Herrera recapitulated the goals he set for himself before becoming a renowned Mexican coach because in his early days he pursued the goal of having the club he reached heed him with his indications and that they were reflected in the playing area.

“When I started as a coach, I dreamed of the team listening to me and capturing what I do on the court. I wanted to see a team that would do everything I wanted to see on a court in the offensive part, on the defensive end, the courses, the ball game, the set ball, all the things that you have in your head and try to capture them day by day with weekly work,” he said.





