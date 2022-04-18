Junior from Barranquilla backed his “Tiburonas” for an episode of machismo during the Liga Femenina match

After the incident presented in a match played in the BetPlay Women's League in which female Junior players denounced macho attitudes against them, the institution issued a new statement in which it supports its figures in the face of the apparent mistreatment and harassment suffered during that meeting.

As EL HERALDO reported, the barranquillero club issued a first statement in which it would not say anything more about “that uncomfortable topic” — alluding to the match last Tuesday — but receiving strong criticism from the fans, the institution clarified that it did support the women's component in addition to sending a formal protest letter to the Dimayor.

“Junior expresses to the general public and to the media that he has always supported his players and members of the coaching staff of the women's team participating in the League. Therefore, following the regrettable events of the last match in Neiva, a formal protest was already made to Dimayor, rejecting the behavior of the fourth official towards our technical director, assistant to the team and players”, the new statement issued by Junior de Barranquilla last Sunday reads.

These terms are different from what was published 48 hours ago, when the club opted for a diplomatic channel that did not satisfy its followers on social networks as well as those who support the work of the players on the playing field:

“The Junior Club is allowed to inform the general public and the media that, in relation to the behavior of the fourth official towards our players and members of the coaching staff during the match between Atlético Huila and Junior, what was stated by the technical assistant Jimena Borja and the player Estefanía Cartagena in the press conference, will be the only public demonstration on this uncomfortable subject”.

Faced with the change of attitude, the institution “Tiburona” added that:

“Junior will always ensure fair play, healthy competition and the use of regular channels, respecting the institutionality of our professional football,” he concluded.

It should be noted that the events referred to occurred in a match played last Tuesday, in which Atlético Huila Femenino beat the “Tiburonas” by 0-2.

After the end of the match, at the press conference, the Junior players denounced an act of machismo by the fourth official Edinson Calderón. The person in charge of making the complaint was Estefania Cartagena, who was accompanied by the assistant to the technical director.

“We want to make a public complaint about the treatment of women. The fourth official Edinson Calderón, how is it possible that he is kindly spoken to that he collaborates with the central judge, and how is it possible that he as a man does that and says to our technician: 'Don't screw, stop screwing' and he slaps him, and our assistant stands in front. Who's handling that? We are tired,” said the Junior player.

Then the Junior footballer added: “It's because she's a woman. Let's take cards, this can't continue to happen, why is it equal to a woman and not a man? , the Huila coach was silent. That's where you can see machismo. We are not going to put our heads down, we make the public denunciation.”

On the other hand, the technical director of the Junior, Yinaris García, also spoke with a message through her Twitter account, in which she accepts the defeat, but stated that they will not accept disrespect or offensive expressions from the fourth official.

“We accept full responsibility for the defeat, it was our worst match but we will rise up and move on. What we will not accept are disrespects, offensive expressions of the fourth official where he uses his provocations and macho offenses to later manipulate the central's decision (expelling me at the end of the game). The clubs have improved their investment, the level of the league has grown but this is definitely an aspect that must also grow and improve”, can be read in the trill of the coach.





